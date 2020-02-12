SOCCER
Crowd booster for Donegal club - Finn Harps announce details of free bus service to derby game
League opener against Sligo Rovers this Friday
Finn Park should be packed for the Sligo game
Finn Harps are pulling out all the stops to ensure there is a bumper crowd for the season opening derby clash with Sligo Rovers on Friday.
The club has announced that there will be a free bus service to and from the game in Ballybofey.
The service will run in association with Boyce Tours.
The bus pickup times are as follows:
Depart Lennon Lodge Durkans Bar, Ramelton 6.30pm sharp
Glencar Inn Letterkenny 6.50pm
The Pin Tavern 7pm
Dry Arch Inn 7.05pm
Rosie's Bar Drumkeen 7.15pm
The bus will return immediately after the game, dropping off at the same spots on the way home.
While the bus is free, booking is essential. To book your seat, contact Trevor by calling or texting 087-2861557.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on