Crowd booster for Donegal club - Finn Harps announce details of free bus service to derby game

Finn Harps are pulling out all the stops to ensure there is a bumper crowd for the season opening derby clash with Sligo Rovers on Friday.

The club has announced that there will be a free bus service to and from the game in Ballybofey.

The service will run in association with Boyce Tours.

The bus pickup times are as follows:

Depart Lennon Lodge Durkans Bar, Ramelton 6.30pm sharp

Glencar Inn Letterkenny 6.50pm

The Pin Tavern 7pm

Dry Arch Inn 7.05pm

Rosie's Bar Drumkeen 7.15pm

The bus will return immediately after the game, dropping off at the same spots on the way home.

While the bus is free, booking is essential. To book your seat, contact Trevor by calling or texting 087-2861557.