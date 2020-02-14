Revealed - Harps snap up English born striker as league begins tonight

Finn Harps have snapped up a London born striker just hours before beginning the new Premier Division season.

Cameron Saul will wear the number nine jersey.

He previously played with Greenville Triumph in America.

The 24-year-old was initially on Luton Town's books as a youth player.

He has generally operated in midfield, but Harps may well deploy him as a forward.

Harps face Sligo Rovers in their first game of the new campaign tonight at Finn Park with a 8.00 pm start.

FINN HARPS SQUAD.

NO. NAME POSITION

1 Mark McGinley GK

2 Shaun Kelly DF

4 Kosovar Sadiki DF

5 David Webster DF

6 Gareth Harkin MF

7 Karl O’Sullivan MF

8 Ruairi Harkin MF

9 Cameron Saul FW

10 Raff Cretaro FW

11 Barry McNamee MF

12 Kieran Farren DF

14 Mark Coyle MF

15 Jamie Browne FW

16 Shane McEleney DF

17 Mark Russell DF

18 Leo Donnellan MF

20 Adrian Delap MF

21 Stephen Doherty MF

22 Sam Todd DF

23 Daragh Ellison DF

24 Ryan Connolly MF

25 Patrick McGarvey GK

26 Tony McNamee MF

27 Corey McBride MF

28 Pat Loughrey MF

32 Tom McDermott GK