Revealed - Harps snap up English born striker as league begins tonight

Cameron Saul
Finn Harps have snapped up a London born striker just hours before beginning the new Premier Division season.
Cameron Saul will wear the number nine jersey.
He previously played with Greenville Triumph in America.
The 24-year-old was initially on Luton Town's books as a youth player.
He has generally operated in midfield, but Harps may well deploy him as a forward.
Harps face Sligo Rovers in their first game of the new campaign tonight at Finn Park with a 8.00 pm start.
FINN HARPS SQUAD.
NO. NAME POSITION
1 Mark McGinley GK
2 Shaun Kelly DF
4 Kosovar Sadiki DF
5 David Webster DF
6 Gareth Harkin MF
7 Karl O’Sullivan MF
8 Ruairi Harkin MF
9 Cameron Saul FW
10 Raff Cretaro FW
11 Barry McNamee MF
12 Kieran Farren DF
14 Mark Coyle MF
15 Jamie Browne FW
16 Shane McEleney DF
17 Mark Russell DF
18 Leo Donnellan MF
20 Adrian Delap MF
21 Stephen Doherty MF
22 Sam Todd DF
23 Daragh Ellison DF
24 Ryan Connolly MF
25 Patrick McGarvey GK
26 Tony McNamee MF
27 Corey McBride MF
28 Pat Loughrey MF
32 Tom McDermott GK
