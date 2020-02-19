Exciting times as participation in ladies GAA continues to grow

It's exciting times for women's Gaelic football in Inishowen with the news that four clubs will be entering new senior ladies' teams into competition this season.

Malin, Muff, Urris and Burt will all be competing in the league and Junior B championship as the explosion of female participation in GAA in Donegal continues at speed.

A little bit of history will be made this Sunday at Hibernian park, where the newly-formed Burt Ladies play their first ever friendly, against Malin, on home turf (throw-in 11am).

With firmly established sides Buncrana, Moville and Carn also competing in the higher ranks, it marks a particularly fruitful era for the women's game in the peninsula.

Naomh Colmcille in Newtown, unfortunately, are unable to field a senior team this year, but they are currently mounting a rebuilding effort that should see them back in action next year.

And the development will see an emotional return to their home clubs for a number of prominent Inishowen footballers.

Donegal Ladies stars and Moville players Nicole Gordon and Aoife McColgan are going back to Urris and Malin respectively, while Rhianne McDermott will be lining out for Burt after formerly playing her senior football with Buncrana.

Said ace goalkeeper McColgan: "It's great to see it. I was about 15 when Malin last had a senior ladies side and I only got to play a few matches with them.

"I had a wonderful time at Moville and I'll never forget the feeling when I won a senior championship with them.

"But getting to put on the jersey of your home club is something really special. I was only eight years old when the Malin ladies won the junior championhsip and I was one of their biggest cheerleaders.

"Knowing I'm going to be lining out with them this season is just fantastic."