Donegal soccer clubs invited to enter teams in new Foyle Cup age category

The organisers of the O'Neill's Foyle Cup are inviting Donegal clubs with U8 players to consider fielding a team in this year's competition.

The new younger category has been added for the internationally-acclaimed youth soccer tournament, which takes place from July 20-25.

The U9s and U10s section has traditionally been one of the most popular features of the tournament, with the reduced emphasis on winning giving youngsters an opportunity to experience competitive football without the pressure of getting results.

For more information visit the Foyle Cup website.