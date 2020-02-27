Donegal U-20s chasing a place in Ulster final on Saturday against Down

After the high of last weekend’s penalty shootout quarter-final win over Monaghan in Ballyshannon, Donegal are back in action this Saturday and bidding for a place in the Ulster U-20 final.

The game has been fixed for The Loup, Derry at 2.30.

Down, the winners over Cavan in their quarter-final played in Kingspan Breffni Park, provide the opposition for Shaun Paul Barrett’s side.

Donegal defeated a fancied Monaghan 3-1 on penalties after the sides ended all square, Donegal 2-9 to 1-12 at the end of normal time at a very wet, windy and cold Munday’s Field in Ballyshannon.

Goalkeeper Ronan McGeehin saved three of the Monaghan penalties in the shootout at the end of 80 minutes of end-to-end action.

Aaron Doherty, Eric Carr and Keelan McGroddy scored the Donegal penalties.

Aaron Doherty scored the Donegal goal in normal time - from a first half penalty - and the Naomh Columba man also hit a point from play and a ‘45’ while Gaoth Dobhair’s Ethan Harkin top scored for Donegal with 1-4.

Rory O’Donnell, Ronan Frain and Luke Gavigan were the other Donegal scorers.

Peter McEniff in the half-back line and Padraig McGettigan in the full-forward line also turned in big performances.

“It was a big result and the boys showed great character but the reality it was down to the Gods when it went to penalties,” said Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett.

“Fair play to Ronan (McGeehin), he stood-up and made three brilliant saves but we move on now to the Ulster semi-final.

“There are four teams left in the championship Down,Tyrone, Antrim and ourselves and it is all to play for now.”

Down are managed by double All-Ireland winner from the 1990s Conor Deegan, who is in his second year guiding the Mourne Co U-20s.

They defeated Cavan by six points on Saturday last in Breffni Park.

In an evenly contested tie throughout they hit a late goal and three injury time points for a 1-11 to 0-8 scoreline.

Second half sub Conal McNulty scored the goal while left half-forward Cathal Gorman, who ended the game with five points, carried the main scoring threat.

Midfielder Ryan McEvoy and corner forward Sheelan Johnston were members of the Kilcoo team that defeated Naomh Conaill in the Ulster Club final.

The pair were also in the starting 15 for the All-Ireland club final defeat by Corofin, back in January.

Donegal will be without Sean MacCumhaill’s Aaron Gillooley and St Eunan’s James Kelly again this week. Gillooley, who was ever present at corner-back during the Leo Murphy Cup League campaign, missed last weekend’s win over Monaghan after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Kelly, who was a regular with St Eunan’s seniors last season, was not in the squad for the league but was in the running to be in the team against Monaghan.

However, like Gillooley, he also suffered an ankle injury in training and is out for a number of weeks.

Bundoran’s Matthew Duffy also missed the opening game with a bug but is expected to return this weekend.

Otherwise Shaun Paul Barrett has reported a clean bill of health and is not expected to alter his startling line-up from the side that overcame Monaghan.

Donegal squad: Ronan McGeehin (St Eunans); Oisin Walsh (Bundoran), Conor O'Donnell (Dungloe), Paul O'Hare (Naomh Columba); Cormac Finn (St Eunans), Luke Gavigan (Sean MacCumhaills), Peter McEniff (St Eunans); Rory O'Donnell (Milfird), Richard O'Rourke (Four Masters); Ronan Frain (Letterkenny Gaels), Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba), Lanty Molloy (Naomh Columba); Conor McHugh (Milford), Padraig McGettigan (St Eunans), Ethan Harkin (Gaoth Dobhair), Daithi Roberts (Gaoth Dobhair), Keelan McGroddy (Downings), Eric Carr (Naomh Columba), Chad McSorley (Sean MacCumhaills); Conor Coll (Milford), Ryan Brogan (Naomh Brid), Fionn Gallagher (Naomh Columba), Matthew Duffy (Bundoran), James Kelly (St Eunans), Jonny McGroddy (Downings), Aaron Gillooley (Sean MacCumhaills).