FAI will meet every day to discuss coronavirus outbreak - Finn Harps will be kept posted

FAI headquarters

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Football Association of Ireland will hold daily meetings regarding the Covid-19 outbreak and its effect on Irish football, it has been confirmed.

Yesterday, the FAI met with the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on domestic football.

A steering group was established and will monitor developments on a daily basis with the Association now working closely with the NLEC and the PFAI to examine the potential impact of a sporting shutdown.

The FAI will coordinate this work and will present its findings to government and UEFA in relation to the financial implications for SSE Airtricity League clubs and players along with proposals on how best the Irish football industry can be protected.

An FAI spokesman said the meeting was a productive one “and allowed us all to focus on the situation facing our National League clubs and players. We discussed at length our serious concerns around Covid-19 and began to develop a contingency plan to help our clubs during this potentially difficult time.

“We are currently gathering all financial data and working with the clubs and the players on the financial implications they face. Once we have a true understanding of this, we will be approaching the Government and UEFA on behalf of the clubs to seek their support.”

The FAI is fully supportive of government policy in relation to mass gatherings and sporting events and will take its lead from the Department of Health. 

