MAC'S VIEW: Our best wing half-forwards - the county was well served over the years

Since the lockdown began and sport has been placed on hold, I’ve been picking my three favourite Donegal players in different positions.

Selecting my goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders proved extremely difficult. Today it’s the turn of my wing half-forwards





First of all this week, my apologies to Paul McGettigan, who I failed to mention when selecting my midfielders last week.

I'm not sure how it happened as Paul played a central part for Donegal when he came into the squad in 1974. He came on as a sub in the Ulster final and started the All-Ireland semi-final.

He left Donegal for Galway but I got him back in 1983 and he won another Ulster medal.

After that he got an injury in a challenge game in Bundoran and it was to end his career. But it was a very productive career with an All-Ireland club title with St Grellan’s of Ballinasloe and he was also involved with Corofin as a mentor.

This week it is the turn of the half-forwards and McGettigan could also play in that position.

Neilly Gallagher - a Donegal great



There are so many names for the wing half-foward positions. Earlier I had mentioned Ryan McHugh and Sean O’Donnell, when speaking of the half-backs. I remember Sean O'Donnell playing for Ulster in 1956 or '57 when I was in school in Monaghan and it was a proud moment for a Donegal boy. I think he went to school in Multyfarnham.

In recent times you had the likes of Mark McHugh and Ryan Bradley, while Neilly Gallagher was a great Donegal player in the early 1970s and also back in the late 1960s.

All-Ireland winner - James McHugh



You had James McHugh and Joyce McMullin from the All-Ireland winning team of 1992 while two other Gaoth Dobhair men, Owenie Beag McBride and Donal Breslin were part of the Donegal team that got to the first Ulster final in 1963. I remember Donal Breslin was part of a Gaoth Dobhair team that beat us (Bundoran) in 1959 and he did it mostly on his own.

Sean O'Donnell who played for Donegal and Ulster



Odhrán Mac Niallais is another Gaoth Dobhair man worthy of mention for the position. Then you had the likes of Gerry Curran, Fintan Lynch and Red Sean Gallagher, a very good, natural footballer.

Michael Langan from the modern era deserves a mention while back at the start of my career, Mickey Griffin was a very stylish player and when I was young I remember Frankie Brennan of Ardara.

Donegal's Joyce McMullin is lifted shoulder high by supporters after the All-Ireland final in Croke Park



Sean McCormack deserves mention as he played for Donegal and Sligo and also for Connacht and Ulster, while Declan O’Carroll played for Ulster and was on the first All-Star team that went to San Francisco, a forerunner to the All-Stars as we now know them.

Christy Toye - a great servant for St Michaels and Donegal



You have to mention the effervescent Christy Toye, who had such a great Donegal career.

With the gun to my head, the six I have finally picked are: Ryan McHugh, Sean O’Donnell, Neilly Gallagher, James McHugh, Joyce McMullin and Christy Toye

Outside Donegal

Outside of Donegal there are numerous names that would be on my list of the best half-forwards of my day.

Pat Spillane of Kerry; Mickey Kearins of Sligo; Kieran Finlay of Monaghan; Mickey Niblock of Derry (whose son played for Cork in recent times); Dave Barry of Cork (who was also a very good soccer player); Brian Dooher of Tyrone; Tony McTague of Offaly; Michael Donnellan of Galway; Packy McGarty, Leitrim; Graham Geraghty of Meath; Joe Corcoran of Mayo; David Hickey of Dublin; Iggy Jones of Tyrone; Peter McGinnity of Fermanagh (who could play in many positions); James Horan of Mayo; Seamus Leydon of Galway; Benny Gaughran of Louth and Paddy Doherty of Down.

It is a long list and very difficult to select six, but here goes.

My six are: Tony McTague, Brian Dooher, Paddy Doherty, Pat Spillane, Mickey Kearins, Packy McGarty.

NEXT WEEK: We will select the best three centre half-forwards that played for Donegal.