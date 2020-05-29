Donegal GAA clubcall round-up

It remains all quiet on the sporting front as far as Gaelic Games is concerned, but clubs are continuing to keep busy with plenty of off the field activities to report on.

Our thanks as always to the club PROs who are sending in their weekly notes. Here's a round-up of this week's news

RED HUGHS

The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live AT 8pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club.

This week’s total pot was €260 shared with this week’s winner Martin Doherty. winning €130.

100 Club

The winners for weeks April 30 and May 7 winning €100 each are as follows:

April 30 - Gary Kelly, Dromore; May 7 - PJ McGoldrick, Mullaghneary

Darkness into Light

The club would like to acknowledge all the members who participated in this year’s Darkness into light in particular the Fit For Lents Group who raised €255 for Pieta House. Well done to all involved.

Letterkenny Gaels

Well done Eimear

Congratulations to Gaels player Eimear ni Baoghaill who completed the Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Initiative recently.

The Donegal participants are grateful to CLG An Beart for hosting and delivering the program locally.

Maith sibh Eimear.

Lotto

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry.

Draw every Monday evening.

You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Thanks for your continued support.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto

Our Club Bunotto continues to be suspended due to current circumstances although it is hoped that we will have it up and running in an online format in the coming weeks When it does return the Jackpot will be a fantastic €5,000.

Well done

Well done to our Senior and Reserve players who recently donated €350 towards the Chef Aid Bundoran who are providing a wonderful initiative supplying meals to the elderly in our community.

Malin

Virtual Championship

There was disappointment for the Byrne brothers in the final of the Inishowen Virtual Championship last week as they went down to Moville in the decider.

Charlie hit an impressive 4-19 in the opening game, but his opponent went on to chalk up a score of 4-21.

Up next was brother Conor, who knew only a draw would keep Malin in the hunt for silverware. Conor managed to notch up 3-20 but his Moville counterpart finished with a tally of 4-21. Congratulations to Moville on their win, and to the three Byrne lads who took Malin all the way to the final. The competition provided plenty of entertainment over the past month or so.

Linesperson Course

Anyone who is interested in taking part in a linesperson course for ladies football are asked to forward their names to Maria Mc Laughlin on 0877763679 as soon as possible. The course is open to both male and females.

Important Notice

Just a reminder that the association have instructed clubs to close facilities completely, this includes the use of all pitches and properties for recreational use including walking and casual gathering.

We would ask all members to adhere to this guidance and stay safe.

St Michaels

Healthy Club Challenge

Back in March St. Michael’s applied to take part in the healthy club step challenge with Irish Life, with a chance to win a O'Neill's Voucher to the value of €2,500. This was then cancelled due to the current Pandemic along with many other initiatives planned.

However, recently we have been given the chance to take part in this challenge again starting June 3 to June 30. As our club has already registered all you have to do is, download the MyLife App and register with the club you are representing. It’s that simple!

The club with the highest average number of steps in each province during the challenge period will win. Participants must be 18 years and over.

Mini Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,2,8,11,19,20. T

here was one Match 5 winner - Charlotte Gallagher, Purt, Dunfanaghy who won €100. This week’s Jackpot will be €6,400.



Killybegs

Fundraiser

Killybegs GAA’s Run4Pieta will take place for 24 hours from 5.30am on Saturday, May 30 to Sunday, May 31 .

We are asking all our players, coaches, officials, club members and the community of Killybegs and further afield to run, walk or cycle keeping within the 5km guidelines of your homes to raise money for Pieta House.

We are encouraging everyone that joins in the run, walk or cycle which can be done in darkness or in light to post images on social media using the tag #KillybegsGAArun4pieta and make a donation using the link provided by Pieta to Killybegs GAA so we can raise awareness for Pieta and make a difference.

As a club we would like to keep a total distance tally completed by everyone and post on social media. To do this all players and their families u6s - senior men/ladies can post their total distance into their relevant team group where a coach will take the total and forward on their team's total to Marie Dawn on Sunday.

All other club members can send their distance total to our club Facebook page where I will keep a total! For example a family of 5 who go for a 5km walk would have a total of 25km completed.

Please share and tag friends and family near and afar that could take part in this extremely worthy cause. Wear your club colours! #KillybegsGAARun4Pieta.

Kilotto

Kilotto numbers this week were 12, 20, 22, 29. No winner. Next week's Jackpot is €940.

There was one person who matched three numbers winning €30 - Gracie O'Hara.

Aodh Ruadh

Club executive meeting

The monthly club executive meeting will take place via teleconference this Thursday at 9pm.

Any executive member who would like to dial in is asked to text Lisa and she will forward on details. Minutes from last month's meeting will also be circulated to those dialling in.

Coaching corner

The LGFA are running their first female linesperson training webinars. This is an excellent opportunity for females to get involved as match officials.

The training takes the form of an hour long interactive webinar, and will ensure that officials doing the line know their role. The webinars will take place on Thursday May 28 at 7pm; Thursday, June 11 at 7pm; and Monday, June 22 at 7pm.

The webinars are open to women aged over 18. To register visit the ladiesgaelic.ie website to book your place.

Condolences

Our sympathies go to John Gillen and his family and the extended Gallagher family on the death of Noelle Gillen RIP.

Noelle worked with us as an administrative support to our Community Employment Scheme for several years and served the club and our community very ably in that capacity.

Leaving Cert graduation

Aodh Ruadh extends our congratulations to all the Coláiste Cholmcille Leaving Certificate students who graduated virtually last Tuesday on Facebook. Not the way anyone would have expected it to happen, but a major milestone nonetheless.

Lotto

The winning numbers drawn this week were 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 10. In the lucky dip €25 went to John Rooney and Carmel Gillespie.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €2,400 on Sunday at 8pm.

Urris

Thank you

Clg Urris wish to thank all who took part and supported our recent 5,000/10,000km Challenge over the past four weeks. A little idea started on April 20 during lockdown to get players and members active and out and about and to do a small fundraiser for St Columbcille Village in Cleagh.

We had great buy-in from all corners of the parish and indeed Urris Gaels from Bridgend, Sligo, Aran Islands to even Boston and Australia.

A few people need a special word of thanks; senior player Conor Bradley for setting up the GoFundMe Page, Susan McCarron, Rose Kelly and Mark Gilmore for helping co-ordinate times. We were blessed with good weather for almost the four weeks, even better scenery (thanks to all who sent on photos too, all are on various posts on our Facebook page) but most importantly great community spirit.

Club Iorras 50/50 winners

April winners: €1,000- Kevin Kerr and Deirdre Tim, Crossconnell; €500- Patrick Devlin (Wrapper), Straid.; €100 by 5: Kathleen Doherty (Lackin), Magheramore; Nichola and Damian Lagan, Magheramore; Ann and Helen Gill, Gorteran; John J Friel, Dunaff and Charlie Doherty (H), Urrismana.

May winners: €1,000 - Anne McColgan, C/o Karen O'Donnell.; €500- Rayna Doherty, Urrismana; €100 by 5: Eilish Doherty, Letter; Michael Farren, Letterkenny; John and Elaine Harkin, Gaddyduff; Aileen Martin, Co Cavan and Madge, Deirdre and Marie Grant, Tornabratley.

Birthday

The club send best wishes to our Vice President Charlie Farren who celebrated a special birthday last week.

