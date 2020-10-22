Donegal Town rowers in Italy for European Coastal Rowing Championships

Contact
Rosie Temple and Luke Keaney pictured in Italy
Good luck to Rosie Temple and Luke Keaney representing Donegal Bay Rowing Club, and Ireland, who have arrived in Castagneto, Italy in preparation for the European Rowing Coastal Challenge 2020.
The event commences tomorrow Friday 23rd with preliminary heats and finals on Sunday 25th.
The pair recently were silver medallists at the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships held in Kerry.
