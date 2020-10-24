Tyrone GAA senior panel Covid-19 case being reported

Contact
It is being reported that Tyrone GAA county panel has a positive Covid-19 test.
No statement has yet been released by Tyrone on the matter. The Red Hands side are due to play Mayo tomorrow in the crunch final league game of the Allianz National Football League in Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar.
Tyrone need at least a draw to keep their Division One status, while Mayo need to win the game and that result would mean Tyrone would be relegated to Division Two.
But from a Donegal point of view, there will be much interest in the Covid-19 outcome as Tyrone come to Ballybofey in eight days time, Sunday, November 1 in the Ulster Championship quarter-final.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.