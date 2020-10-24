Tyrone GAA senior panel Covid-19 case being reported

It is being reported that Tyrone GAA county panel has a positive Covid-19 test.

No statement has yet been released by Tyrone on the matter. The Red Hands side are due to play Mayo tomorrow in the crunch final league game of the Allianz National Football League in Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar.

Tyrone need at least a draw to keep their Division One status, while Mayo need to win the game and that result would mean Tyrone would be relegated to Division Two.

But from a Donegal point of view, there will be much interest in the Covid-19 outcome as Tyrone come to Ballybofey in eight days time, Sunday, November 1 in the Ulster Championship quarter-final.