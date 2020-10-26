Disappointment for Donegal rowers at Europeans as weather halts finals in Italy

Contact
Luke Keaney, Rosy Temple and Patrick Boomer at the European Coastal Rowing Challenge in Italy
There was disappointment for Irish crews in Italy over the weekend at the European Coastal Rowing Challenge. Luke Keaney and Rosy Temple of Donegal Bay, came 4th in their qualifying heat of mixed doubles on Friday in the 4K endurance race and were in the final scheduled for Sunday.
Likewise Patrick Boomer from Loughros Point Rowing club Ardara, qualified in the singles for his final.
After a huge thunder storm on Saturday morning racing was suspended. On review on Sunday morning, World Rowing cancelled all racing in every category because of the adverse weather conditions.
Final positions will be based on the results of Friday's heats.
