Derry referee will take charge of Ulster final between Donegal and Cavan

Barry Cassidy of Derry has been appointed as the man in charge of the Donegal v Cavan Ulster championship final, which takes place in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Sunday next.

The Derry official was linesman for the semi final between Armagh and Donegal on Saturday past, while he also carried the flag in the preliminary round meeting between Cavan and Monaghan.

Donegal are contesting their 9th decider in 10 years and looking to claim a 3 in a row having accounted for Cavan in 2019 and Fermanagh in 2018.

Cavan are making it back to back final appearances for the first time since 68/69, with the last success been back in 1997.