Donegal jockey just misses out in the big race of the day at Naas

Donegal’s Oisin Orr just missed out on victory in the big race of the day at Naas, the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes (Fillies' And Mares' Group 3).

The young Donegal rider finished second on Parent’s Prayer, a 5/1 shot, behind the 12/1 winner Epona Plays with Sziget back in third.

Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne McMonagle were also in action at the Kildare course during the eight race meeting.