DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL - All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Cill Chartha

With underage training resuming this week we need families who have not already done so to register for club membership, memberships can be bought online at this link https://tinyurl.com/36dtatvm if you need more information or are unable to use the online system contact Fiona McGinley at 087-9038590 or one of the club executive. All those wishing to play football this year also need to register as soon as possible.

Bank Holiday Special Online Bingo

Join us at 8:30pm (join us on Zoom from 8) on Sunday for our May Bank Holiday weekend special bingo with the Jackpot now at €7,100 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,500. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close Midday on Saturday; any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw. For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690 or Ethna Byrne 087-7604184 the deadline for ordering printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can now also order your books in Centra, just fill out the pre-printed envelope, put in the amount due and pop it into the slot on the stand before 9pm Thursday and your books will be ready for collection there from 12:30pm on Saturday. You can buy your books online here: https://tinyurl.com/r2hz895c

Last Sunday’s Bingo Winners were: €200 Lorna Frame €130 Maire McLaughlin €120 Stephen Hegarty €95 Laura McCloskey €80 Grace Moohan €75 Carmel Ellis €70 Michael Doherty, Conor Byrne, Sandra Cannon, Olivia Flannigan €35 Joan McGuinness agus Goretti Cunningham. Full list of weekly winners can be found on the bingo registrations page our website.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €4,600

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 4, 8, 14 agus 24. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 James Carr, Carndonagh €30 Eamonn Walker, Co Antrim €20 Gary Byrne agus Clare McHugh, Towney/Dublin. Béidh €4,600 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Winners can contact the club at treasurer.kilcar.donegal@gaa.ie with their IBAN and BIC details so payments can be sent straight to your bank account. Entries can be bought at our stand in Centra or online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

St Bridget’s Cross Picture

Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn

Malin

Lotto

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1900. Sequence drawn was 2-4-7-8-6-5-3-1. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Patrick Collins, Leitir. €20 sellers prize went to Conor Mc Laughlin.. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1950. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Also we would like to say a special word of thanks to Mary Mc Carron who recently stood down a lotto seller in her area after many years of service. Thanks for all your hard work down the years. Best of luck to Shay Patrick who takes over the sellers run in the area.

Return To Play

With the easing of restrictions, thankfully, the club and coaches would like to welcome back our underage players. New players are also welcome.

All training will be within covid guidelines and safe return to Gaelic games guidelines.All underage players must be registered on the new GAA registration system www.foireann.ie

U6 Girls

Age from Junior Infants to Born in 2015

Saturday 1st May

10am-11am and Wednesday 5th May 6pm-7pm

U8 Girls

Year born 2013-2014 Saturday 1st May 10am- 11am and Wednesday 5th May 6pm-7pm.

U7 Boys

Age from Junior Infants to Born in 2014

Sunday 9th May

10am-11am

U9 Boys

Year Born 2012-2013

Saturday 1st May 10am-11am and Wednesday 5th May 6pm-7pm

U10 Girls

Year Born 2011-2012 Saturday 1st May 10am-11am and Wednesday 5th May 6pm-7pm.

U11 Boys

Year Born 2010-2011 Thursday 29th April 6.30pm-7.30pm and Sunday 2nd May 11am-12.30pm.



U12 Girls

Year Born 2009-2010 Monday 26th April 6pm-7pm and Thursday 29th April 5.30pm-6.30pm.

U13 Boys

Year Born 2008-2009 Sunday 2nd May 10.15am-11.30am and Thursday 6th May 7.30pm-8.45pm.

U14 Girls

Year Born 2007-2008 Tuesday 27th April 6pm-7pm and Thursday 29th April 6pm-7pm.

U15 Boys

Year Born 2006-2007

Training times to be confirmed

U16 Girls Year Born 2005-2006 and U18 Minor Girls

Year Born 2003-2004

Monday 26th April

7pm - 9pm and Friday 30th April 7pm - 9pm.

U17 Minor Boys

Year Born 2004-2005

Monday 26th April

6pm - 7.45pm and Friday 30th April 5pm - 6.45pm.



Urris

It was great to see the gates opened in Straid yesterday and the Welcome return to training for our underage. Hopefully soon our adult teams will get the go ahead too.

The club and coaches are looking forward to seeing all the girls and boys back this week. New members welcome, please check out our Facebook page for the weekly training times.

Thanks to all parents/guardians who have registered their children to date. A wee reminder that all underage players must be registered on the new GAA registration system www.foireann.ie and membership paid before training can commence to be covered by insurance in case of injury.

Our clubhouse remains closed and all health guidelines around Covid-19 remain in place.

The club will be starting up an U-7's boys and girls team/training for the first time. We hope to start on Saturday. Details to join can be found on our Facebook post or contact Mickey grant on 0863425564.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 3,7,10,11,14,16! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 13 ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Mary T Curran, Killybegs, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/.

The numbers drawn were 3,7,10,11,14,16! No jackpot winner..we had 13 match 4’s:

Congratulations Mary T Curran, Killybegs, who was the winner of the €100! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar. Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Ballraíocht/Club membership 2021

Duine Fásta/Adult - €30

Mac Léinn faoi 18/U-18 - €20

Imreoir/Player - €60

Club membership for 2021 is now due. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online under the following link:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGees shop.

Details for registration of underage players will be issued in due course.

Return to Play

In preparation for return to play for our underage teams can all Parents/Guardians please complete the COVID eLearning Module at the following link: https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/. Please ensure you keep a copy or take a screen shot of the final certificate once completed as you will be required to provide proof of completion to team manager once training resumes.

Please note the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each training session; this is located at: https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/.

Please note dates for return to training and registration have yet to be finalised. We will notify everyone as soon as possible.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod

We are so grateful to those of you who have supported our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far; both individuals and businesses who have generously sponsored €100 toward the continued development of our club. Your investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. Given the financial hardships faced by all clubs over the past year; it is humbling to see the support and backing our club has received since launching our fundraiser. We, like everyone else, are itching to back to Páirc Naomh Fhionáin and your un-wavering support gets us that bit closer to our goal (excuse the pun!) each day. We are so grateful. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last weeks lotto.The numbers draw were 4,8,12,17. Two prizes of €50 went to

Sharon Gallagher, Kilraine Upper and Jimmy McSwiggan, Glen Road This weeks jackpot is €7,300.

Lotto will be sold on the bridge as usual on Friday.

If you would like to play our lotto online simply visit the Naomh Conaill page on clubforce.com and follow the link or if you wish to play using Revolut, send your entry with your numbers to either Martin Doherty, Paul McGuigan or Seamus O'Malley.

If you buy or have bought a ticket for our centenary draw, for a top prize of €20,000 cash, you are automatically entered into another bonus draw for a chance to win €200 every month. Tickets cost €20 or 3 for €50.So buy your tickets at www.naomhconailldraw.ie

The club have a range of centenary baseball hats on sale for €15. We are taking orders for anyone interested and you can contact any club officer.

Killybegs

Return to play:

We would like to welcome back this week all our underage players and coaches and thanks to everyone who has helped in making this possible.

Online Bingo:

A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word.

How to play:

In store:

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis now. We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Online:

Buy your bingo books online at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=476&intMF_ID=7966#Anchor

There are two options to buy your books online! Option 1: Pay & print at home! Online sales close at 12 midday on the day of bingo (each Monday) Option 2: Pay & we Print/Post direct to you! Online sales for this option close at 6pm the Wednesday prior to game night! Additional fee of €1. Books that are purchased after the cut off times will automatically be entered into next week's games!

On game night you follow the link to Zoom & Play! Login from 7.30pm each Monday using the link provided! Games start at 8pm sharp! Good luck!

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link below to register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

https://auth.gaaservers.net/auth/realms/gaa/protocol/openid-connect/auth?client_id=gaa-direct&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Freturntoplay.gaa.ie%2F&state=7d782d0c-7594-4997-8a26-12aaa8e40dc6&response_mode=fragment&response_type=code&scope=openid&nonce=6989bf97-59cd-4848-be40-ec82ec9aeb58

1. Register as a user and login.

2. Complete the online information form.

3. Add our Club - CLG Na Cealla Beaga.

4. Submit Payment.

Please find a very helpful Video link if you are having any trouble accessing it:

https://gmssupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360018872740-SCREENCAST-Accessing-Foireann-

If you have any further questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White.

National Club Draw Tickets 2021:

All NCD Tickets are now due back. Please organise to get your tickets to a member of the club executive this week or contact John Baker on 087 8328259 to arrange drop off. All tickets sold OR unsold must be returned by the club to Croke Park. Thanks to everyone for their support so far!

Kilotto numbers 2,4,17,30

No Winner.

Next week Jackpot @ €720.00

Consolation prize winner Jimmy White.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online.

https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Your support would be greatly appreciated & good luck!!

St Naul's

Slotto

St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 25/04/2021. The numbers drawn were 6 2 3 4 5 1 7 . There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Thomas and Teresa Meehan, Inver. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

10 WEEK Draw

Huge thanks to all our ticket sellers, our committee and our community at large who have supported this draw.

Thanks to our draw sponsor this week Bluestack Centre.

Week 1 Draw Winners;

€200 Mickey Martin, Donegal

€200 Alannah Gallagher, Station Road

€200 Declan Mc Shane, Rushy Hill

€300 Martin Mc Hugh , Laghey

€500 Tiernan O Rourke, Killybegs

€1000 Jamie Murray, Drimconnor

Bingo Books Mark Doherty, Buncrana

Next draw will be on Sunday May 2.

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 23/04/21

No’s drawn 17, 20,22,23

Jackpot €10,000 1 Winner

Gavin Buchanan, Killylastin, Letterkenny

Next week’s Jackpot €3,200

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

The bingo, in conjunction with the kernan group of shops and the Irish cancer society/ Relay for life was a fantastic success on Friday night also, with record numbers joining in on the zoom, special guest on the evening was Highland radio’s David James who kept the bingo players entertained during games.

The total amount raised for relay for life was a staggering €19, 365.

Fantastic work by Brian, Maureen and Orlaith for all their work before, during and after the successful event.

A huge thank you to the staff at the Kernans stores, Kevin Mccafferty and staff at Gracies stores in Termon and Patrick Mc Bride and Cathal Curran for all their help and support in organising this event, to everyone who bought a book and donated to the fundraiser. You all made it the success that it was, and delighted to be able to hand over a cheque for €19,365 in due course.

The club hosted two online workshops for coaches during the week in Conjunction with jigsaw, the ‘one good coach’ workshop was well attended on both nights and thank you to all the coaches who attended.

With the return to play now up and running, the academy groups on a Saturday morning are welcoming new members to come along and join in the fun and games. 10am on a Saturday morning is the time and for U6’s its the community astro in Kilmacrennan is the place. Meanwhile the U8’s are in the Burn road at 10 am also. Please contact Johnny on (086) 604 4486 Pauric on 087 052 7890 for further details or private message the minor boys and girls Facebook page, where training times will be posted regularly.

St. Michael’s

St. Michael's Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 1,5,9,10,11,15 There was 3 Match 5 winners Kathleen McKinley Falcarragh, Michael McColgan Sandhill Dunfanaghy and Geraldine Regan Portnablagh who won €35 each.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times and please stay safe.

€1000 To Be won on Game 9 at the St. Michael’s Big Bank Holiday Online Bingo This Sunday Evening

Someone will be the lucky winner of €1000 at the St. Michael’s GAA Club Big Bank Holiday Online Bingo on this Sunday night. It’s eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early as €1000 must go in the last house. Every week we are getting new players - thank you to everyone who purchases books and played - it is great to see so many from near and far. Pre-Printed Books will be available in Primo Supermarket Creeslough, Moores Shop and Centra in Dunfanaghy this week from Thursday and the online purchase option is already open so buy early. Books are available online from Clubforce at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&intMF_ID=8029#Anchor and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn on 0868832129. Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 1pm on Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session.

The €100 on the 5th Game House on Sunday last was won by Ellie Moore, the €30 on the line was shared by Neil Duffy and Margaret Doherty. 9th Game €200 House was won by Charlotte Ferry, €50 Line was shared by Margaret Ferry and Charlotte Ferry.

Thank you all for your continued support.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday and don’t forget to buy your books early.

St. Michael’s 2021-2022 Membership Now Open

Club memberships are now due and with hopefully the return to play of our underage teams at the end of April, it’s very important to pay your membership now so that when return to play is announced, registration and insurance will be in place for those players. No players will be allowed to train or play until membership is completed. If you have any questions, contact AnnMarie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

Rates are the same as last year and all registrations need to be completed via Clubforce

Membership can be paid online at the following Link: https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&clb=1.

LET’S DO OUR PART

Now more than ever we need to do our part in protecting ourselves and others from Covid. PLEASE follow the HSE guidelines re: Covid restrictions. If your become unwell, isolate and contact your G.P. who will guide you on what you need to do next. There is Hope...but we need to do our part. #holdfirm #staysafe #protecteachother.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 8 10 11 12.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Paul Armstrong Bundoran Peadar O Keefe Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7200.. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Return to play

Underage gaelic football training made a very welcome return to Gaelic Park this week.Coaches have been busy organising the various teams schedules and have been in contact with parents about the necessary protocols which must be followed in order to ensure the safe return to training. This includes the online E-Learning module and the Health Questionnaire .We would like to thank everyone for their continued co operation on this matter.

Ladies

Training for all age groups will take place every Mon & Fri at 7pm,

Please have the e-learning module complete and cert sent to Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara before attending Training.

Training will be the same as before with every player being assigned to their designated pod on arrival,

health questionnaire must be complete before every training session in order to participate, and please arrive kitted out for training as dressing rooms are NOT open.

Links for e-learning and questionnaire are available on the LGFA fb page

National Club Draw.

There is now only days left to purchase a ticket for the GAA National Draw.

Tickets for the 2021 GAA National Draw priced at €10 are available to purchase from any Committee member with 15 fantastic prizes on offer with a top prize of a fabulous Renault Clio Car .Also this year we have a local draw for all tickets purchased from the club.1st prize is a €150 euro shopping voucher for Supervalu .2nd prize €100 voucher for Supervalu. 3rd prize €50 voucher for Supervalu. 100% of all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly back into the club so please support your local club. It is also possible this year to purchase a ticket on the Clubforce app

All tickets sold or unsold must immediately be returned to our club Treasurer William Doherty.this as the deadline for the Draw is fast approaching. Your full co operation on this matter would be greatly appreciated.

Culcamp Coaches

If you are looking for a summer job and are energetic and interested in sports coaching why not consider being a Kellogs Cúl Camp coach?The Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps site features an expression of interest form for those interested in joining as coaches or supervisors this year. You can register your interest at: www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/cul-coaches

Membership

Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via the Clubforce App by just searching Clg Realt na Mara .We would encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved with the club.

Vetting / Safeguarding

It is now a legal requirement that all club coaches and volunteers need to be Garda vetted and hold a safeguarding course certificate.Therefore our club Childrens Officers requests that everyone is compliant in the coming weeks so that when Gaelic games return everything is in order.Your vetting certification is valid for 3 years therefore any club members who were vetted pre 2018 must now renew their vetting certs. The online vetting system can be accessed at

https://gaa.flowforma.com/Lists/Forms/NewForm.aspx?FlowId=7 .

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 6-7- 19 agus 26. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Gráinne Ní Shiail x 2 agus Máire Nic Laifeartaigh. Fuair siad €50 an duine.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 3ú Bealtaine agus €3,500 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas as a bheith ag tabhairt tacaíocht don chumann.

Tá tús curtha anois le traenáil d’fhoirne faoi-aois.

Beidh fáilte roimh na páistí uilig chuig an traenáil agus níl costas ar bith maidir le himirt de ach má tá tú ag iarraidh tairbhe a bhaint as scéim árachais CLG caithfidh tú a bheith cláraithe le CLG Na nDúnaibh le buntáiste a bhaint as an scéim seo sa chás go bhfaigheadh do pháiste gortú de chineál ar bith.

Costas ballraíochta: Páiste amháin: €40. Beirt pháiste nó níos mó: €80.

All children are welcome to the training and while there is no cost for playing please note that if your child isn’t registered as a member of CLG Na nDúnaibh then they will not be able to avail of the GAA insurance policy in the event that they are unfortunate enough to pick up an injury.

The cost of GAA membership for the year is: 1 child €40 and 2 or more children €80. Registration can be done online at: https://nadunaibh.ie/ballraiocht/. This will cover your child for all training/games throughout the year.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag a 8 a chlog, dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bingo.

Duine ar bith nár íoc an táille ballraíochta go fóill tá sé in am é a íoc anois. Thig é a íoc chuig Richard Conneely nó ar line ag nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 25/04/2021

Numbers: 8, 11, 13, 22, 24.

No jackpot winner.

€100 Winner: Lawrence Blaney.

Next Week’s Jackpot: €4300!!!

Get your tickets now:

Online*: https://bit.ly/2vPgMv1

⚪️ Ballylar PO

Shannagh Shop

⚪️ Blaney’s, Kerrykeel

‘Your Stop’ shop, Portsalon

⚪️ Clinton’s Shop, Tamney

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week.

April ‘Grab a Grand’ Winner

Congratulations to Olivia Owens who collected the €1000 for our April ‘Grab a Grand’ competition.

Gaeil Fhánada - Return to Play

The club are currently putting plans and procedures in place for the safe return to action for our teams.

Managers and coaches will be in contact with their respective players shortly but in the meantime, everyone can ensure their readiness to return by completing the following steps.

Club Membership - please access the following link https://returntoplay.gaa.ie to complete membership for 2021. If you need further assistance don’t hesitate to contact Fiona on 0851555645, Pat on 0872277209 or Margaretta on 0868744405.

Complete Return to Play Health Questionnaire. The details of this questionnaire must be confirmed prior to every Gaeil Fhánada training session and game. https://returntoplay.gaa.ie

Complete the COVID-19 Club Education eLearning Module which can be accessed at the following link. https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/

Thank you all for your continued cooperation. We look forward to welcoming you all back to Páirc Uí Shiadhail over the course of the next couple of weeks!

Welcome Ella

Congratulations to Paul and Catherine Coyle on the recent birth of their daughter Ella. Comhghairdeas libh uainn uilig sa chlub!

Gaeil Fhánada Club Shop - New Stock

Visit our Club Shop today to see the new additions that have been recently added.

https://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/ireland/gaeil-fhanada.html

Aodh Ruadh

Returning to play

It is with much delight that we prepare for the return of our underage players to the training field this week. Over the last number of weeks a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes by our three sub-committees, managers, coaches and park committee to ensure our return to training can run as smoothly as possible.

In general, only players and coaches of the relevant team should attend any training session. One parent or guardian per child (or per family if more than one child is attending from a particular family) is permitted to attend in a safeguarding or supervisory capacity involving any team in the under 18 or below age group, should they consider it necessary. However strict social distancing and public health guidelines should be adhered to at all times. In particular, it is important that parents do not congregate in groups before or after sessions, outside of what is permitted in current Government regulations.

Each team has a designated Covid Officer. Your completed Health Questionnaire should be sent to your team Covid Officer prior to return to training and then before each session your officer will send a reminder to complete the Return to Play on foireann.ie. Should anyone have any issues with the Foireann system, please do not hesitate to contact Lisa on 085-1061456.

Before a player can resume training, membership must be paid. This can be done via klubfunder.com or forms will also be available at the first training session next week.

Returning to work

Having been hampered by the loss of our workers at our grounds since the December lock-down, it was great to get some of them back to do the essential works needed to re-open for underage coaching which recommenced on Monday April 26th. Thanks to the guys who got through a lot of work in a short time. With a five month lay-off there is a lot of catching up to do on the maintenance side and this will be progressed over the coming weeks. Good luck to all of the young people who will grace our playing fields over the coming weeks.

Football

At long last our players can look forward to getting back out on the pitch. The training schedule for our returning teams is as follows:-

Under 5 and Under 7 - Friday, 6pm to 7pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 9 - Friday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch.

Under 11 - Monday, 6pm to 7pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Thursday, 6pm to 7pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 13 - Wednesday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 15 - Monday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch; Friday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 17 - Monday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Friday, 4.30pm to 6pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch.

Ladies

Needless to say, we are delighted to return to training this week. If anyone has a young lady looking to get involved in football we'd love to have her along. Just contact Sarah Daly for more details on 083-8648342. The training schedule for our returning teams is as follows:-

Under 6 and Under 8 - Tuesday, 5pm to 6pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 10 - Tuesday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @Father Tierney Park.

Under 12 - Wednesday, 6pm to 7pm @ Father Tierney Park; Saturday, 11am to 12 noon @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 14 - Tuesday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park; Thursday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 16 - Monday, 6pm to 7.15pm @ Father Tierney Park; Wednesday, 7.15pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park; Saturday, 9.15am to 10.30am @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 18 - Monday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park; Friday, 7.15pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Hurling

There is huge excitement building for our return to training, and we look forward to starting back with our younger hurlers on Sunday 2nd May at 11.45am. Any parents of children interested can contact John Larkin on 086-1076883 or Denis Daly on 086-3269550. Children born in the years 2016 will be under 5; 2015 and 2014 are under 7; And those born in 2012 and 2013 are under 9.

We have had small numbers in our under 11 group over the last couple of years. It is an age group we are keen to see up and running again. Can any parents of players who have played in the past born in 2011 or 2010 please contact John Larkin on 086-1076883. Any other players who have not played in the past are also welcome to join!

Our under 13, under 15 and under 17s coaches have been in contact with their squads through the whatsapp groups, and we are all looking forward to getting started again. Training will be starting again for these groups from today, Tuesday 27th April. The full training schedule for our returning teams is as follows:-

Under 7 and Under 9 - Sunday, 11.45am to 12.45pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 13 - Tuesday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 10.30am to 11.30am @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 15 - Tuesday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch; Thursday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 11.30am to 12.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch.

Under 17 - Tuesday, 5pm to 6pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 12.45pm to 1.45pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Club meeting

The monthly Aodh Ruadh club executive meeting will take place, via Zoom, this Thursday at 9pm. All club executive committee members are asked to attend. To receive the link for the meeting, please text Lisa on 085-1061456. Any apologies or AOB should be sent to Lisa by 3pm this Wednesday.

Local and National Club Draw wrapping up

We are closing sales this week and will do the Local Draw then. We are waiting final returns from a small number of people so please contact Tom Daly, David McLoone or Michael Daly as a matter of urgency. We have had the late return of some unsold books so there are some remaining tickets which can be purchased on line or by contacting any of the three main organisers. Thanks again to everyone who has helped so far.

Ballyshannon Bingo

It was another great Friday of Ballyshannon Bingo online with 30 different winners on the night with €2,200 going home in prizes! The €500 jackpot went to Marion Deacon, but the snowball prize of €900 continues to elude capture. Our other house winners included Rachel Gallagher, Liam McGinley, Jean Murray, Breege Newell, Joan Keaveney, Aine McMahon, Marie Ward, Elmarose Quigley, Josephine McDonagh and Lesley Lynch. We have a heavy prize pot again this week, weighing in at a whopping €3,200. Our €900 snowball survived once again and, thanks to our Bank Holiday Booster, it will rise to €1,000 next week on 47 numbers. It has to go soon! Once again we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom at our new time of 8.30pm. There will be single line, double line and house prizes on all games. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

Please note, we have revamped the delivery schedule for Ballyshannon Bingo books as follows:

• Books bought by 4pm on Wednesday will be emailed by lunchtime Thursday.

• Books then bought by 8am on Friday morning will be emailed before lunchtime on Friday.

• Books bought by Friday's final 4pm deadline will be emailed before 6pm on Friday.

It is very important players enter the email address they need the book to be sent to. Late changes are problematic and we cannot guarantee they will be facilitated.

Look forward to seeing you all again this Friday evening!

Aodh Ruadh 2021 Golf Classic

The club are hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 11th June. Tee Times are available from 8am to 5pm and can be booked through the golf club on 071-9841302. Entry is €120 per team. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are fourballs at Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Slieve Russell; four golf bags, golf shoes, golf hats, plus loads more prizes. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Best wishes

Bon voyage to Cian Dolan and Darren Gethins who are off on a six month tour of Lebanon with the Army. Also, the best of luck to John Rooney on his retirement from An Garda Síochána after 30 years of sterling service.

Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module

We ask players, parents and guardians, team mentors and indeed anyone thinking of being in the environs of a GAA pitch in the next few months to complete the GAA's online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities. It is particularly aimed at Covid supervisors and officers, players, team personnel, and the parents and guardians of underage players. However, anyone present at training sessions or games should complete it to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines.

Aodh Ruadh lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,100. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 10, 13, 15, 17 and 18. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Kyle Murray and Liam McGowan. Thanks to Amanda Mahon and Hannah Doherty for performing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €7,200 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. Users can now avail of the auto-renew option to play the same line every week until they decide to stop when they pay using Stripe. Give it a go, you never know!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: BORD NA NÓG.