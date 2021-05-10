More wins for Donegal jockeys at Gowan Park, Tipperary and Cork

Dylan Browne McMonagle was the big winner at Gowran Park on Wednesday where he won the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes on the Joseph O'Brien-trained Mighty Blue.

The versatile five-year-old bounced back to form with a runaway success for her owners, the Capel Street Syndicate. A 6/1 chance, she eased clear of her rivals over a furlong from the finish to record a whopping seven and a half-length victory over the Henry de Bromhead-trained Lismore.

Conor Orr rode a winner at Tipperary for Summerhill, County Meath trainer Lorna Fowler on Thursday as Bronson In Blue took the three-mile handicap hurdle for owner/breeder Michael Conlon. The 5/1 chance came from off the pace to beat the Oliver McKiernan-trained Junior Rattler by four and three-parts of a length.

The following evening, Oisin Orr got in on the winning act as he landed the seven-furlong handicap at Cork on David Marnane -trainedJM Barrie. The 9/1 chance led in the final strides to beat the Pat Fahy-trained Navorrosse by a short-head.

Other Racing News

Jamie Codd brough the curtain down on a terrific point-to-point career with a winner at Tattersalls Farm on Sunday. Codd called it a day after winning the four-year-old maiden on the Denis Murphy-trained Supreme Gift, his 972nd point-to-point winner in a 22-year career.

The 39-year-old said, “I’m retiring from point-to-points, but I’ll continue to ride on the track as long as Denise Foster and Gordon Elliott want me! It’s been a brilliant journey. Point-to-points have given me my career and I’ve met a lot of great people.

This has been on my mind since Christmas and if my local track Lingstown had been on in March, I probably would have done it there. I wanted to go out on a winner for Denis and it worked out great. I work for Tattersalls as well so it was lovely to do it here.” Only Derek O'Connor has ridden more point-to-point winners than the Wexford man.

Upcoming Fixtures

Killarney – Tuesday, May 11 (First Race 4.40pm)

Roscommon – Tuesday, May 11 (First Race 1.30pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, May 12 (First Race 4.30pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, May 13 (First Race 4.05pm)

Kilbeggan – Friday, May 14 (First Race 4.05pm)

Leopardstown – Friday, May 14 (First Race 1.55pm)

Navan – Saturday, May 15 (First Race 1.55pm)

Wexford – Sunday, May 16 (First Race 1.55pm)

Naas – Sunday, May 16 (First Race 1.40pm)