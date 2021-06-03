Donegal Club Championship draws to take place on Tuesday next

CCC Dhún na nGall will be doing the draws for the Michael Murphy 2021 Championships next Tuesday June 8th in the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

The draws will commence at 11.00 am, will be organised by CCC Runaí Ed Byrne, conducted by CCC Cathaoirleach Seamus Ó Domhnaill and OCP John McEniff and compéred by Damien Ó Donaill of RnG.

It is planned to cover all adult championships in hurling and football across all grades. The draw will also be broadcast live on the Donegal Facebook page and on Radio na Gaeltachta.

BIG WEEKEND OF FOOTBALL ON JUNE 11-13

There is going to be a big weekend of football when the clubs return to action on the weekend of 11-13 June with the top four clubs in the county due to meet.

The club season will begin in Magheragallon on Friday June 11 when Gaoth Dobhair host St Eunan's in the opening game of Division One, and then on Sunday June 13, the main action will be in Towney when Kilcar host Naomh Conaill.

These four clubs would be widely regarded as the top four and as they will only meet once this year, they will all want to get off to a winning start.

In between the Friday and Sunday Donegal will meet Dublin in the Allianz National League semi-final, which is fixed for Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday June 12 at 7.15 p.m.

The All County Leagues will see each team play nine games with some having five home and four away games.

There is added spice to the meeting of Kilcar and Naomh Conaill as they have the outstanding senior county final of 2020 still ahead of them.

Speaking to the Democrat this week, Kilcar manager, John McNulty, was very happy to be back and looking forward to football. The south-west club are the present holders of the Democrat cup, having won the Division One title in 2019.

"It's a nice start to the campaign. It is early doors for all teams at this point because we haven't had much time back. But it will be good to play football again," said McNulty.

The Kilcar manager likened the draw to that of picking the Lotto numbers. "They did well to get those four teams out in the opening games," quipped McNulty.

As regards meeting Naomh Conaill so early, McNulty feels it will be welcomed by both clubs.

"It will be good for both clubs to play each other early and get the league game out of the way, especially with the county final down the track.

"I feel both clubs will be happy enough with that.

"With teams playing each other just once, it will be competitive but there is a safety net of a relegation play-off, which I would be hoping we won't have to use."

McNulty says it will be much better than last year when Kilcar played just one league game in the regional leagues. "We only played Killybegs," he says.

Clubs will be playing without their county players in the league as long as Donegal are involved in the championship. "We have to get on with it but we are really looking forward to it," says McNulty.