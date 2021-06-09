DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL - All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 1st of June are 1-4-3-5-7-6-8-2. Clara Ward and Maureen O'Donnell matched 3 numbers to win €30 each. Jackpot for the 8th is €3450.

The long awaited action on the field gets on the way next week.

The fixtures are as follows:

U16 Girls play Monday at 5.30pm

U15 Boys play Monday the 7th June home to Gweedore at 7.00pm

U14 Girls play on Tuesday at 6.00pm

U13 boys play Wednesday 9th of June home to Red Hughs at 7.30pm

U17 Boys play Friday 11th of June away to Glenties at 7.30pm

Senior Men play Saturday 12th of June home to McCools at 2.30pm

Senior ladies play Sunday 13th of June home to Buncranna at 10.30am

Best of luck to all teams and management.

Best of luck to the Donegal senior team when they take on Dublin in the Division 1 National Football league semi-final in Cavan on Saturday evening the 12th of June.

Urris

Ladies and Senior men:

This weekend see's a welcome return to adult league football for our Ladies and Senior men. Our ladies are home to Malin on Sunday morning at 10.30am. Then in the afternoon our senior men travel to Letterkenny to play St Eunan's at 2.30pm. Good Luck to both teams and their management teams for the season ahead.

Club Lotto:

Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 5, 12, 19 and 21. No Jackpot winner: €20 winners. Susanne McLaughlin, Ludden, Buncrana; Paul Friel, Boston; Breege MCCarron, Cleagh; Chloe Doherty (R), Urrismana and Caroline Grant, Clonmany.

Jackpot on Thursday night will be €1,980 so get your envelopes at Centra, Clonmany, Sinéad's Creations, Atlantic Stores & Foodmarket, Ballyliffin, Maple Ballyliffin and Friel's Shop in Urris. Also, now available at online for all home and away to play at

https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2941

Our Club Iorras 50/50 draw for June takes place on Thursday night.

Underage football:

A busy week ahead too for all our underage teams and their coaches who are starting Inishowen competitions. Good Luck to all teams and their coaches for the season ahead.

Good Luck:

Good Luck to all club members sitting the Leaving Certificate exams which start this week.

Finally:

For all spectators attending games in Straid please adhere to all the covid guidelines in place at the grounds. Our clubhouse remains closed at this time.

Malin

Return To Play

After what seems like a lifetime, we can finally get back to football action this week, with the commencement of the underage and adult leagues.

The Under 13 boys get the action underway on Tuesday night when they welcome Muff to Connolly Park for a 6.30 throw in, while the Under 17 boys begin their campaign on the same night when they travel to Buncrana.

On Saturday morning, the under 11 boys and the under 10 girls take on their Buncrana counterparts, the boys game throws in at 11, while the girls match gets underway at 12.30.

The mens side entertain N. Colmcille on Saturday also, keep an eye on social media for details of the throw in time, while on Sunday, the ladies travel to Urris for a 10.30 throw in. Best of luck to all our teams in the coming season.

Lotto

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €2200. Sequence drawn was 8-2-7-5-6-1-3-4. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Philip Bonnar, Portaleen. Next weeks jackpot stands at €2250. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Club Shop

With the recent easing of restrictions, we are happy to announce that the club shop is open for business once again. Susan will be manning the shop on Saturdays from 12 to 2 and Sundays 11.30 to 1.30. For any out of hours queries, contact Susan on 0867832242.

During the Summer months an order for club merchandise will be submitted on the first Monday of every month. All orders are to be made through the club shop via Susan.

Malin GAA club would like to remind our members and the wider community that our crest is copyrighted to the club and therefore should not appear on any merchandise, clothing etc. without the prior permission of the club. Any queries relating to this should be made via the secretary Brendan Monagle on 0863777015 or e-mail secretary.malin.donegal@gaa.ie

If any business would like to sponsor jerseys, club gear bags, half zips etc for any age group within the club, give Susan a ring and she will do the rest.

County News

Congratulations to Aoife Mc Colgan and her Donegal team mates who qualified for the National League semi finals after a resounding 4-21 to 2-11 over Galway on Sunday. The girls will take on Cork in the semi final on Sunday, in a game which will be shown live on TG4.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 7 Meitheamh. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 13 16 19 agus 25. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Maureen Vaughan, Ciara Nic Eiteagáin agus Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 14 Meitheamh agus €4,100 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas daoibhse uilig as bhur gcuid tacaíochta don chumann.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag 8.30i.n., dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bingo.

Duine ar bith nár íoc an táille ballraíochta go fóill tá sé in am é a íoc anois. Thig é a íoc chuig Richard Conneely nó ar line ag nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Bhí buaidh mhór ag an fhoireann Faoi –15 in éadan Dhún Fionnachaidh sna Dúnaibh aréir.

Imreoidh an fhoireann Faoi—17 in éadan Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill sna Dúnaibh oíche Aoine ag 7.30.

Imreoidh an fhoireann Sinsir cluiche dúshláine in éadan Ghaeil Fhánada sna Dúnaibh oíche Mháirt ag a 8 a chlog.

Imreoidh siad a gcéad chluiche sraithe in éadan NM Conmhaigh sna Dúnaibh Dé Domhnaigh ag 2.30. Imreoidh an fhoireann tacaíochta ag a 4 a chlog.

Imreoidh na mná in éadan na Cealla Beaga sna Dúnaibh maidin Dé Domhnaigh ag 10.30r.n.

Tá sé deas na cluichí uilig a fheiceáil ar ais agus guímis ádh mór orthu uilig.

The following games are all in Downings:

U-17 V Sean Mac Cumhaill Friday 7.30pm.

Senior Challenge v Fanad Gaels Tues. 8pm

League Div 2 v Convoy on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Senior Reserve match 4pm.

Ladies v Killybegs Sunday morning 10.30am.

Agus ádh mór ar Dhún na nGall tráthnóna Dé Sathairn ina gcluiche in éadán Bhaile Átha Cliath.

Four Masters

Club Lotto

Congratulations to Michael Doherty, Tully who won the lotto jackpot of €500 in the draw held on June 7th (Week 48).

Michael's lucky numbers were 6, 9, 15 & 22.

Calling all long term Club LOTTO members to contact their sellers to bring their subscription up to date. The 20/21 Lotto year ends in 2 weeks with final draw on 21st June. This does not apply to members with multi-play subscriptions online in Clubforce / Foireann who are fully paid.

Contact your seller or Michael Masterson 086 8095521 or Paul Timoney to renew your subscription - we thank you for your continued support of the lotto as a vital fundraiser for the day to day running of the club.

New players are always welcome so get your entry in before 4.00pm next Monday and be in with a chance of winning the €300 jackpot. Play now at any of our ticket booths in various retail locations around the town, or online at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

The Four Masters Club appreciates the continued support of our Main Sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Fixtures for week beginning Monday 7th June

Monday

Senior football challenge game v Naomh Columba in Glen on Monday morning at 10 am

U13 Boys Div 1 League Four Masters vs Kilcar at 7.30pm in TCP.

U13 Boys Div 2 League Naomh Brid vs Four Masters at 7.30pm in Trummon

Wednesday

Reserve Men's Football Challenge - Four Masters vs St Nauls at 6.30pm in TCP.

Senior Hurling - South Ulster Hurling League - Letterkenny Gaels vs Four Masters at 7.30pm in Letterkenny.

Friday

U17 Boys Football - Div 1 County League - Aodh Ruadh vs Four Masters at 7.30pm in Mundys Field Ballyshanon.

Sunday

Senior and Reserve Men's Div 3 League - Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round: Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Four Masters 14:30 and 16:00

Senior Ladies Junior League - Dungloe vs Four Masters in Dungloe. Time TBA.

Player and Team News

The girls are back! Great to see our girls and ladies teams back out in training for the last few weeks, with great numbers in attendance at all ages groups, from Under 8 right up to senior level.

Four Masters Local League competition launched - club chairperson Pauric Harvey and some of the team managers and mentors pictured at Tir Conaill Park with Martin and Thomas McGowan from the competition sponsors Donegal Town Hardware. All going well, it is hoped to run this Local League within the club during the summer. We appreciate the support from Donegal Town Hardware and all other local businesses that purchase advertising at Tir Conaill Park and sponsor teams within the club.



Our U12 boys played a strong Naomh Bríd side in the u13 Div2 League and were unlucky to loose by 1pt. Well done to all the boys for a very entertaining game.

Four Masters Academy

The Four Masters Academy is up and running again on Saturday and Sunday mornings. All newcomers welcome.

Contact Rory O'Donnell (087)8872283 or Charlie Martin (087) 6330996 with your child's name and year of birth to be added to groups for messages.

Saturday

10am to 11am - 2017 (U4) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2016 (U5) boys and girls.

Sunday

10am to 11am - 2015 (U6) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2014 (U7) boys only.

2014's girls training a different day/time, contact Barry Dunnion (087 996 6116) for details.

Parents can register online at www.foireann.ie before next week and will need to fill out a Covid questionnaire on Foireann each time before training on Saturday or Sunday.

Fográ

Ireland lights up is an annual event that we run every year and unfortunately this year it was postponed. The healthy club's committee along with Get Ireland Walking would like to launch "Keep Walking, Keep Well" campaign" this is a 6 week program that promotes walking in the community.

As a club, we want to open our gates to everyone so that you can walk in a safe environment. All you have to do is go to your app store and download "Get Ireland Walking" . Click on the "Keep walking, Keep well" tab and look for Four Masters GAA. From here you can book your time slot to walk around the pitch.

Condolences

Four Masters GAA club would like to extend our sincere condolences to our Bord ná nÓg chairman Charlie and all the Martin family on the sad passing of Ann.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 06/06/2021: Numbers: 2, 7, 10, 19, 20. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Charlie & Kathleen McAteer. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4600.

Get your tickets now:

Online*: https://bit.ly/2vPgMv1

⚪️ Ballylar PO

Shannagh Shop

⚪️ Blaney’s, Kerrykeel

‘Your Stop’ shop, Portsalon

⚪️ Clinton’s Shop, Tamney

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week.

U15 Boys defeat Convoy

Our u15 team recorded a comfortable victory in their opening Division 2 game against St. Mary’s Convoy in Portsalon on Monday evening.

It was a great team performance from start to finish. Well done to the lads and their management team. They travel to Mac Cumhaills for their next fixture next Monday.

Seniors and Reserves face Four Masters

The long awaited return of competitive football sees our seniors and reserves face off against Four Masters on Sunday afternoon in Portsalon. This is a novel pairing, and the first meeting of the sides in quite a few years.

This years league format will see the lads play 9 games, facing off against each of the teams once. The senior game throws in at 2:30 on Sunday while the reserves will start after the senior game, at 4pm.

Senior Ladies host St. Nauls on Sunday

The ladies begin their league campaign on Sunday morning on home soil as they welcome St. Naul’s to Páirc Uí Shiadhail.

John Mc Conigley’s side had a very solid championship campaign last season, reaching the semi final stages and will be hoping to build on that this term. Throw in is at 10:30 on Sunday morning.

CLUB FIXTURES

Dé hAoine 11ú Meitheamh

U13 Boys - Division 3

Naomh Pádraig Leifear v Gaeil Fhánada

Venue: Lifford

7pm

Dé Domhnaigh 13ú Meitheamh

Ladies League Division 2

Gaeil Fhánada v Naomh Náille

Páirc Uí Shiadhail

10:30

All County League Division 3

Gaeil Fhánada v Na Ceithre Maistrí

Páirc Uí Shiadhail

2:30

All County League Division 3 Reserve

Gaeil Fhánada v Na Ceithre Maistrí

Páirc Uí Shiadhail

4:00

Dé Luain 14ú Meitheamh

U15 Boys - Division 2

Seán Mac Cumhaill v Gaeil Fhánada

Venue: Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill

7:00

Dé Céadaoin 16ú Meitheamh

U13 Boys - Division 3

Na Dúnaibh v Gaeil Fhánada

Venue: Páirc na Dúnaibh

7:30

Training Schedule / Sceideal Traenála

Dé Céadaoin / Wednesday

U15 Boys @ 5:45

⚪️U17 Boys @ 5:45

Senior Ladies @ 7pm

Dé hAoine / Friday

⚪️U10 & U12 Girls @ 6:30

U9’s Boys & Girls @ 6:30

⚪️U11 Boys @ 6:30

Dé Sathairn / Saturday

⚪️Senior Ladies @ 9am

U5’s Boys & Girls @ 11am

⚪️U7’s Boys & Girls @ 11am

U14 Girls @ 11am

Dé Máirt / Tuesday

⚪️U16 Girls @ 6pm

Intermediate Championship Draw

The Draw for the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship took place on Ráidió na Gaeltachta earlier this morning, with an interesting set of fixtures in store for Aidan Mc Ateer’s troops.

The championship structure remains the same as last year with four games in the group stage, two at home and two away. Below are the fixtures the draw has thrown up.

Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v Gaeil Fhánada

Gaeil Fhánada v Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Gaeil Fhánada v Naomh Columba

Beart v Gaeil Fhánada

Gaeil Fhánada ‘Cúl Camp’ 2021

The Gaeil Fhánada Cúl Camp will take place from Monday, July 26th - Friday, July 30th this year. This camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

The camp is limited to 100 places this year with all bookings taking place online on the Cúl Camp website.

75% of places in the camp have already been filled and it’s envisaged that the remaining places will sell out soon, so please don’t delay if you’d like to register your child’s place.

To register, or for further details check out https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

Return of Spectators

100 Spectators are now permitted to attend games. Spectators should bring their own hand sanitiser, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. Spectators will be responsible for their own contact tracing records.

Please keep these protocols in mind to ensure a safe and enjoyable return to games.

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 04/06/21: Nos drawn 5, 6, 19, 21. Jackpot €3,45. No Winner. Match 3, 3 Winners €30 each: Gerard Grant, Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan; Jim Boner, Legnahoory, Kilmacrennan; Patricia McCafferty, Drumbrick, Termon

Open Draw Winners €10 each: Noreen Hilferty, Termon; Noreen McColgan, Cill An Oir. Next week’s Jackpot €3,500

As restrictions ease, we welcome back the ‘drive in’ bingo on a Friday evening at the Craobhin in Termon. The online bingo will be as normal, and will take in the drive in element of it as well. Please see the Termon bingo Facebook page for details, eyes down this and every Friday night at 8.30 pm.

We at Clg an Tearmainn wish everyone who are sitting state exams beginning this week the very best of luck in the Leaving certificate.

With the resumption of games from Monday last, our underage groups took advantage of the fine weather on bank holiday Monday to travel into town and to Letterkenny Gaels, who kindly invited our U7,8,9,10 and 11’s for some challenge games. The boys and girls had a fantastic day and with some great football skills on show from both the visitors and hosts alike.

It was great to be able to get out and have some game time with these age groups, who will have fixtures for games shortly. Thank you to all at Letterkenny Gaels for the invite and for making it all run so smoothly and safely.

Our U15 boys under the guidance of James Cassidy, Paddy Gallagher and P. J. McFadden, began their NRB division 1 league also on Monday evening at pairc na Gael, against Letterkenny Gaels. It was a lovely evening for a game of football, with both teams evenly matched throughout the game. The Gaels pulled away in the last quarter to take the points in this first game of the season. Next up for these boys are a home game against Cloich Cheann Fhola in Termon next week. Details of all minor Board games will be on our social media pages. Other games this week include, the U13 boys v Mccumhaills at home in the Burn road on Wednesday evening, throw in 6.45 and 7pm (two games A & B).

U17 boys on Sunday 13th with a home game v Dungloe, throw in TBC.

As fixtures come in now, please stay updated on the club’s Facebook pages for fixtures, scores and photos of the action.

The senior men begin their season with a home game against Milford on Friday evening 11th of June. Time TBC.

And the senior ladies will get their season up and going on Sunday 13th with an away game against Naomh Conaill in Glenties at 10.30am, at the same time, the Junior Ladies make their debut at the Burn road with their opening game against Burt.

Again please see Facebook pages for regular updates.

Good luck to all our teams in 2021.

If anyone has anything they wish to have added to our weekly notes, please send a message to our PRO on 0863229519.

This Friday the 11th, also sees the June Draw in our club 300 draw in aid of our development fund. Live draw on the Clg an Tearmainn Facebook page on Friday night. The launch of year 3, of the draw, will commence shortly and we thank everyone who has supported us thus far in our plans for the club, and we will hopefully be able to begin the development shortly.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 6, 11, 17.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners Dan McFadden, Bundoran; Peadar O Keefe, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7500. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Senior and Reserve

Next Sunday Gaelic Park will host the first league fixtures of 2021 .St Michael's are the visitors with the Seniors throwing in at 2pm and the Reserves at 3.30pm.100 Spectators will be able to gain access to the match due to the recent relaxing of the covid restrictions. We ask that those attending fully comply with the Covid 19 measures that are currently in place.Best of luck to Cathal Corey Bosco Moohan and both Squads in their respective league campaigns.

Underage

Training continues for all our Underage teams at the usual times. The first competitive fixture of the year took place in Gaelic Park on Monday evening last with our U13 team overcoming the visitors Naomh Columba in a pulsating encounter .Well done to Shane Michael and all the lads on a great victory.

Ladies

Training for all age groups continues every Mon & Fri at 7pm,

Please have the e-learning module complete and cert sent to Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara before attending Training.

Training will be the same as before with every player being assigned to their designated pod on arrival,

health questionnaire must be complete before every training session in order to participate, and please arrive kitted out for training as dressing rooms are NOT open.

Good luck

Best of luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal Squad in their National League Semi final against Dublin in Cavan on Saturday night next.

Realt na Mara Annual Golf Classic

The Annual Realt na Mara Golf Classic will take place on Friday July 2nd at the local Bundoran Golf club. with many fantastic prizes to be won on the day..Teams of 4 €120 entry fee.Anyone wishing to sponsor a team or tee can contact club Treasurer William Doherty at 0866000972. for further details.

Best of luck

Best of luck to all the students sitting ther Leaving Cert this week

Club Gear

The O Reilly Sports Online Realt na Mara clubshop is currently open with a fantastic range of club gear available. For access just go to the link below

https://oreillysofficial.com/product-category/realt-na-mara-gaa-bundoran/

St Naul's

Return to play.

This week the club is returning to competitive play

U13s are away to Naomh Ultan on Monday evening at 7.30.

U17s are home to Kilcar on Friday evening at 7.30.

Our senior ladies begin Their League campaign on Sunday morning June 13 at 10.30 am away to Fanad Gaels .

Our senior men commence their League campaign on Sunday June 13th at home v Aodh Rua with kick off at 2.30 pm

Reserves kick off at 4 pm.

10 week draw.

Sunday saw our lotto draw taking place at the Bluestack centre and hostel.

We wish to thank Rosemary and her team for their wonderful hospitality with Tea and Treats sponsored by Olga Dunleavy of Winifred rose kitchen.

The centre are looking forward to launching their dining experience very soon , where patrons can also enjoy all the out door facilities, crazy golf,football, children’s playground or rent one of their electric bikes.

Winners were:

€200 Brid Mc Cabe Binbane

€200 Marjorie Harley Drimnaherk

€200 Roslyn mc Inern Mountcharles

€300 Marie Burke Kitty’s Joe’s Mountcharles

€500 Sharon Kelly Frosses

€1000 Emma Campbell Ardaghey Inver

Raffle sponsored by the blue stack of tea for 5. Bingo books and ornamental mushrooms.

Marcus Jones

Slotto draw has been delayed. Winner will be posted on club Facebook page

St. Michael’s

All County Leagues

The All-County Leagues get underway this weekend and in the first round of games St. Michael’s have been drawn away to Bundoran in Division 1, with the throw in at 2pm. This will be followed by the Division 1B game between Bundoran and St. Michael’s at 3.30pm. Good luck for the season ahead to Kevin ‘Cookie’ Gallagher and his backroom team with the Seniors, this is Kevin’s first season in charge of the Seniors. Good luck also for the season ahead to Danny Ferry who has once again taken on the job of looking after the Reserves and his backroom team.

On the weekend of the 18th-20th June St. Michael’s have been drawn at home to Cloughaneely, whilst we are away to Kilcar on the weekend of the 25th-27th June.

Online Bingo

Congratulations to Paddy Hagen from Glenvar who won the €1000 on the last house at the St. Michael’s Online Bingo Session in aid of the Irish Cancer Society on Sunday night last. The winner of the €30 was Ciara Higgins Sligo. The winner of the €100 on the 5th Game was Bernice Alcorn, the €30 winner was Suzi Roarty. A big congratulations to Paddy and to all our winners and thank you all for supporting our charity bingo on Sunday night last. Your support was very much appreciated.

Online Bingo continues on this Sunday evening and its eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early. Every week we are getting new players - thank you to everyone who purchases books and played - it is great to see so many from near and far. Pre-Printed Books will be available in Primo Supermarket Creeslough, Moores Shop and Centra in Dunfanaghy this week from Thursday and the online purchase option is already open so buy early. Books are available online from Clubforce at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&intMF_ID=8029#Anchor and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.. Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 1pm on Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday.

Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 2,6,12.15,16,19. There were 3 Match 5 winners Edmund Carr USA, Sarah Ann Ferry Sligo and Colin Hunter Creeslough who won €35 each. Thanks everyone who supports our draw each week. It’s much appreciated.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

Naomh Conaill

Well done to our U13s who got their season off to a winning start with a convincing victory at home to Aodh Ruadh last Monday evening. They are away to Kilcar next Monday evening at 7.30pm

The U17s are at home to Glenfin on Friday at 7.30pm.

The senior and reserves get their season underway on Sunday away to Kilcar at 4pm and 5.30pm

200 Club

Results of the 10th Club 200 draw.

Total prize fund, €1,100

Results

€500 Seamus McKelvey, Fintown

€200 Anita & Bridie Doherty, Mill Road

€100 Rose Molloy, Mill Road

€100 Mary Ita Boyle, Glen Road

€100 Patrick Gill, Meenalargan

€100 AJ Gallagher, Derries

10 months of draws completed. €11,000 in prizes paid out.

Our next draw will be held on tuesday 6th July when we will be giving out €1,100 in prizes again.

Thank you to everybody who has entered the draw and good luck in our remaining two draws.

Club Lotto

There was no winner of last week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 13,15,21,30. Two prizes of €50 went to Louise Byrne, Glen Road and Michael Ward, Straboy.

Next week's draw will be held on Tuesday night 8th June

** Please note: The draw will be held at the earlier time of 9:00pm.

As usual the draw will be shown live on our club Facebook page.

Lotto will be sold on the bridge as usual this Friday.

Next weeks lotto jackpot will be €7,900

If you would like to play our lotto online simply visit the Naomh Conaill page on clubforce.com and follow the link or if you wish to play using Revolut, send your entry with your numbers to either Martin Doherty, Paul McGuigan or Seamus O'Malley

Killybegs

Fixtures:

Senior Men Div 1 League

Home v Glenswilly

Sunday 13th June @ 2:00pm

Senior Development Team Div 1 League

Home V Glenswilly

Sunday 13th June @ 3:30pm

Senior Ladies Div 2 League

Away v Downings

Sunday 13th June @ 10:30am

U17 Boys Div 2 Regional League

Home v Naomh Ultan

Friday 11th June @ 7:30pm

U11 Group 2

Home v Naomh Mhuire

Saturday 12th June @ 11:30am

U13 Boys Div 2 League

Away V Four Master

Monday 14th June @ 7:30pm

We would like to wish the best of luck to all our players & management on their upcoming season.

Results:

U13 Boys Div 2

Killybegs 2-15 Naomh Mhuire 2-11

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. If you have any further questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White

Online Bingo:

A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word. Weekly prizes totalling €1,500.

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis from Wednesday morning until 11am Monday (or while stocks last!). We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link below to register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

Kilotto numbers 1,3,20,27

No Winner.

Next week Jackpot @ €780.00

Consolation prize winner Imelda McGuinness.

Aodh Ruadh

Guidelines for spectators

As of Monday, up to 100 spectators are allowed to attend games. We ask that all spectators please adhere to the following guidelines.

• Spectators should be aware that in attending GAA games, not all the risks posed from Covid-19 can be eliminated, but essential control measures have been put in place to reduce the risks for spectators.

• Spectators must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19.

• Individuals considered high risk or who are in close contact with others who are considered high risk should not attend games.

• All spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

• The use of face coverings is required for all spectators over the age of 13.

• Spectators are not allowed on the field of play at any time.

• Spectators should keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes.

Football

We wish our seniors and reserves the best of luck as they get their competitive season up and running this Sunday in Mountcharles against Saint Naul's. The seniors get the action under way at 2.30pm, followed by the reserves at 4pm.

Good luck also to our under 17s who start their season this week. They take on Four Masters on Friday in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 7.30pm.

The honour of being the first Aodh Ruadh team out in competitive action in 2021 fell to the under 13s who made the trip down to Glenties to face Naomh Conaill on Monday evening. In the first game it finished 5-10 to 11-14 in favour of the homesters. MJ Ward and Corey Sheridan were among the goals with Corey, MJ, Sean O’Neill and Garreth Brennan also landing some well taken points. Fionn Hartin, Sean O’Neill, MJ Ward and Corey Sheridan all played very well and won nearly every ball that went to them.

In the second game Aodh Ruadh had a mighty battle with their Naomh Conaill counterparts to emerge two point winners, 2-9 to 2-7. Jayden McGrath Clyne scored both goals and two points. There were also points for Sean Maguire, the twinners - Oisin and Eoghan McCadden, Joey Daly and Oisin Sweeny. Sean Maguire, Oisin Sweeny and Eoghan Blake Gallagher all had stand out games for the visitors. Next up for the under 13s is the visit of Ardara to Father Tierney Park next Monday at 7.30pm.

The action continues apace up on the Rock this Saturday with the under 11s hosting Naomh Conaill in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 11.30am.

Hurling

Our senior hurlers get their season up and running with the visit of old rivals Buncrana to Father Tierney Park this Friday at 7.30pm. We wish the team and management all the very best.

Our under 15 squad have their first game of the year against Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair this Thursday at 7.30pm in Father Tierney Park. Best of luck to all the players and it’s great to finally having our first hurling match of 2021!

Training for all younger ages continues on Sunday mornings at 11.45am in Páirc Aodh Ruadh. We are seeing huge numbers and great enthusiasm amongst our young players! Anyone interested in starting can contact John Larkin on 086-1076883.

Ladies

The season begins in earnest for our adult ladies next Sunday with the club fielding two teams for the first time in our history. Both sides are away for their opening fixtures with the intermediates heading to take on Glenswilly, while the juniors take on Red Hugh's. Both games throw in at 10.30am. The whole squad has put in a lot of work ahead of this season and we wish them all the very best of luck as Aodh Ruadh ladies football embarks on an exciting new chapter.

The under 16 girls had a useful work out on Bank Holiday Monday against Grange in Father Tierney Park. Special mention must go to Mollie Travers in goals who was in terrific form. In defence Orlaith Toland, Ciara Larkin and the player of the match Orlaith O’Neill never stopped, and they emptied every ounce of energy they had. In the middle of the field Lauren excelled and tormented the Grange defence. Annie Keon covered every blade of grass on the pitch and Cádhla Dolan kept the score board ticking over for Ballyshannon girls.

The under 14 ladies have a challenge against Glencar Manorhamilton this Friday. Players to be at the pitch in Manorhamilton for 6.30pm.

Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp 2021

The Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp, sponsored by McDevitt and McGlynn Accountants, is back for its 29th year. The camp will take place in the first two weeks of July for boys and girls between six and 14.

Activities include skills training, fun and games, Gaelic football, camogie, rounders, hurling and lots more. Week one runs from Monday 5th to Friday 9th July. Week two runs from Monday 12th to Friday 16th July. Each day there will be a morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm and an afternoon session from 1pm to 4pm. Due to Covid restrictions each session limited to six groups of 15. The cost per session per week is €50 per child which includes a sports pack at the end of the week.

We have reduced rates available for parents or guardians sending more than one child. Two children €90. Three children €120. To avail of these discounted rates please contact Sylvester Maguire on 086-0532495. No cash will be taken on the day and places will be booked on a first come, first served basis.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no access to dressing rooms, so children are encouraged to come suitably attired as all activities will take place outdoors.

To book your child’s place go to the Aodh Ruadh page on klubfunder.com.

Ballyshannon Bingo

It was a great night of Bank Holiday bingo last Friday with 27 separate winners bagging the 30 prizes. Well done to Denise McGlinchey on winning the €500 jackpot. Well done also to Denis Sheerin on taking home the mini jackpot prize of €250. A special mention to the Meade household, where Jodie and Garvey picked up five prizes between them. Our other house winners included Aislinn Quinn, Dean Regan, Geraldine Gallagher, Jim McGarrigle, Aisling Cullen, Ann Gallagher, Breda Gallagher, and Sheena Newell. The €1,250 snowball survived once again, so this week's snowball rolls to €1,300 on 48 numbers or less - surely it can't survive much longer! Looking forward to another great night next Friday where again there will be over €3,000 in prizes on offer. Once again we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom at 9pm. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

The delivery schedule for Ballyshannon Bingo books as follows:

• Books bought by 4pm on Wednesday will be emailed by lunchtime Thursday.

• Books then bought by 8am on Friday morning will be emailed before lunchtime on Friday.

• Books bought by Friday's final 4pm deadline will be emailed before 6pm on Friday.

It is very important players enter the email address they need the book to be sent to. Late changes are problematic and we cannot guarantee they will be facilitated.

Look forward to seeing you all again this Friday evening!

Countdown is on to Aodh Ruadh 2021 Golf Classic

The countdown is on to the Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic this Friday. The event was a huge success last year and the organisers are pulling out all the stops to ensure we have another great classic this Friday. Fivers are being burnt to the Gods of good weather as we speak! We now only have three tee times available for any late entries, so book through the golf club on 071-9841302 as soon as possible to be sure of your spot. Entry is €120 per team. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are fourballs at Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Slieve Russell; vouchers for Bundoran Golf Club and Druids Golf, four golf bags, golf shoes, golf hats, plus loads more prizes.

Coaching clinic

A big thank you to Brian Roper and the club support scheme for his delivery of two coaching workshops on Saturday. Both workshops were excellent and informative and we look forward to working with Brian again in the near future

Boot exchange

We asked, you delivered! A huge thank you to everybody who donated football boots over the past three weeks to get our boot exchange program up and running. We now have enough boots gathered to get started. Anybody who wants to exchange boots going forward, please text Packie on 087-9794696.

Clothes collection

We are into the last week of our annual cash for clothes collection. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far and we will still be taking bags up until Monday afternoon of next week, 14th June. This is a great chance to get rid of any unwanted clothes, shoes, belts, bed linen, towels, etc., and help us raise some much-needed funds for promotion and development of underage hurling in the club. For any information regarding this campaign or arrange drop off of clothes contact any of the following John Larkin (086-1076883), Denis Daly (086-3269550), Sabrina Brosnan (087-9287965), Orla Bannon (086-8035316), or Gregory Gallagher (087-2210570).

Good luck in the Leaving Certificate

Aodh Ruadh would like to wish all students sitting their Leaving Certificate exams over the coming weeks the very best of luck. We hope that all your hard work will be rewarded. You have had a stressful and unprecedented couple of years in the build up to these exams, so know that we are all behind you wishing you the best. Ádh mór!

Aodh Ruadh lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, 8, 13 and 15. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Thomas Gallagher and Bernie McIntyre. Thanks to Lia, Ella, Eabha and Laoise for performing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €1,400 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. Users can now avail of the auto-renew option to play the same line every week until they decide to stop when they pay using Stripe. Give it a go, you never know!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: BORD NA NÓG.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Div 1 League

We are delighted to see our seniors and reserves get their league campaign underway on Sunday June 13th with a home game against Ardara. Seniors throw in at 2 pm and reserves at 12:30. We are looking forward to welcoming you all to Páirc Naomh Fhionán!

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline August 2nd

Please note the deadline to sponsor a sod in our new pitch development is August 2nd. We are so grateful to those of you who have supported our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far; both individuals and businesses who have generously sponsored €100 toward the continued development of our club. Your investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. Given the financial hardships faced by all clubs over the past year; it is humbling to see the support and backing our club has received since launching our fundraiser. We, like everyone else, are itching to get back to Páirc Naomh Fhionáin and your un-wavering support gets us that bit closer to our goal (excuse the pun!) each day. We are so grateful. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 6,7,12,17,19,20! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 4 ann le ceathrar uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Ann Boylan, Ballyness, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/

The numbers drawn were 6,7,12,17,19,20! No jackpot winner..we had 4 match 4’s; Congratulations Ann Boylan, Ballyness, who was the winner of the €100! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link : https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. Cut off for entry to lotto each week is 6pm Wednesdays. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar. Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Underage Training Notice

All parents of underage teams -children may only attend one training session and must attend the one appropriate to their age. This is to ensure that in the event of contact tracing we know who has attended each session.

For health and safety reasons we are also asking all parents to park on the road outside PCC while dropping children to training. No car will be permitted inside the grounds.

All Parents/Guardians please complete the COVID eLearning Module at the following link: https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/(Please ensure you keep a copy or take a screen shot of the final certificate once completed)

Also the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each training session; this is located at: https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/

Membership is due and can be paid on the night (€20 per child / €30 per family).

Reminder: €2 per training session & please ensure all children have their own mouth guard and water bottle.

Club lotto will also be on sale at training for those who wish to support our lotto.

Go raibh maith agaibh.

Ballraíocht/Club membership 2021

Duine Fásta/Adult - €30

Mac Léinn faoi 18/U-18 - €20

Imreoir/Player - €60

Student Player - €30

Anybody wishing to pay club membership we ask you to do so as soon as possible. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online under the following link:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGees shop.

Underage players can register at training.

Míle Buíochas

Our goalposts are installed and the new pitch is ready to host games! Thanks to each and every one of the volunteers who helped with lining the pitch and installing the goalposts recently!

Faoi 15

D’imir an foireann faoi 15 in éadan Naomh Ádhnamhnáin Dé Luain seo caite. Bhí an bua ag Cloich Cheann Fhaola sa deireadh 6-12|2-07. Maith sibh uilig gasurí!

Cúl Camp 2021

•Our Club Cul Camp will run from Monday 19th July until Friday 23rd July.

•The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

•The registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website from 7.30am Friday 7th May so please register early to avoid disappointment.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

• Make sure to double check you pick the correct gear size for your child. All gear is now being sent to parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

Cill Chartha

Club action returns the weekend with Naomh Conaill the visitors to Towney on Sunday, senior match throws in at 4pm with the reserve match starting at 5:30pm, meanwhile in the senior championship we have been drawn away to St Eunans and at home to Four Masters in the opening two rounds. Our Ladies have their first match of the season when they travel away to Gaoth Dobhair this Sunday morning; we wish them and all our teams the best of luck this coming season.

Donegal

Best of luck to Paddy, Ryan, Eoin, Andrew and the Donegal seniors who play Dublin in the Division One semi-final in Cavan on Saturday evening.

Underage

Underage action returned this Monday where our Under 13s were defeated by a strong Four Masters side in Donegal Town, they host Naomh Conaill in their next match on Monday evening, our Under 17s travel to St Nauls in their first match of the year this Friday while on Saturday morning our Under 11s are home to Na Rossa.

Cúl Camps

The club Cul Camp will run from Monday 12th July until Friday 16th July. Registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website www.kelloggsculcamps. gaa.ie from 7.30am Thursday 6th May. The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid. Please ensure you select the correct gear size for your children as all gear is now being sent to parents addresses and will not be given out during the camp and wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge for same. Please contact Michael McShane on 087 6781789 if you have any queries

Drive in Bingo is Back – Jackpot €7,700

Drive in Bingo is back this Sunday evening at 8pm in Towney GAA grounds, due to matches taking place earlier in the day can people attending the event arrive after 7pm, please also follow the direction of the stewards and keep to HSE Guidelines at all times.

Last Sunday’s Online Bingo Winners were: €200 Ann Marie Campbell €140 Danielle Harley €130 Aisling Lowther €100 Nancy Dorrian €80 Carmel Lyons, Kevin Lyons €70 Margaret Doherty, Mary T Byrne €40 Brid Campbell €30 Conor Byrne, Finn Coughlin, Ethna Byrne, Catriona Gallagher, Kathleen Keeney agus Hayley Watson. Full list of weekly winners can be found on the bingo registrations page our website, thanks to all who supported the online bingo over this past three months and we hope you enjoyed it.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €5,200

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 2, 15 agus 30. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Molly McHugh, Citywest, Dublin €30 Teresa Gallagher, Cashlings €20 Conor McShane, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town agus Edel Bergin, Craughwell, Galway. Béidh €5,200 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Winners can contact the club at treasurer.kilcar.donegal@gaa. ie with their IBAN and BIC details so payments can be sent straight to your bank account. Entries can be bought at our stand in Centra or online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

Club Shop

Visit our online O’Neill’s Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear.

St Bridget’s Cross Picture

Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn