Naomh Colmcille defeat Malin in Connolly Park

Newtown launch Division 3 campaign with morale-boosting win

ON SONG: Daniel Clarke scored 1-4 for Newtown as they overcame Inishowen neighbours Malin.

Yes Chef All County League Division 3

Malin 2-9

Naomh Colmcille 3-12

Naomh Colmcille fought back from four points behind in a lively second half at Connolly Park this evening to claim an opening day league victory over hosts Malin.

The two sides hit the dressing room on five points apiece, with three fine scores from Malin free taker Conor O'Neill and a fine goal from Naomh Colmcille's Daniel Clarke the stand-out scores of the first half.

Half time: 0-5 to 1-2.

Malin were the stronger in the early stages of the second half, and goals from Kieran McColgan and Christy Fildara helped them open up a four-point lead.

But Newtown fought back, with a Shane Monaghan goal bringing them back into contention. First-half goal scorer Clarke was in fine shooting form throughout to record an overall tally of 1-4, while a Reece Duncan goal effectively sealed the deal as a struggling Malin failed to register a single point on the scoreboard in the last 18 minutes of the match.

It will be a morale-boosing win for Naomh Colmcille, who were without a manager as late as last week. Former player Mark Callaghan, who has just been installed at the helm, will take plenty of heart from this evening's result.

Malin: Daniel Mullarkey, Darragh McGeoghegan, Damian Harkin, Conor McColgan, Kieran McColgan (1-0), Gary Farren, Adam McGonagle, Sean O'Neill (0-5,3f), Christy Fildara (1-1), Conor McGeoghegan, Paul Fildara (0-1), Christy Doherty, Conor O'Neill (0-1), Matthew Mullarkey, Dan McDaid (0-1).

Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey, Jason Fitzpatrick, Paul Friel, James Kernan, Hugh O'Donnell, Oran Hilley, Oran Downey (0-1), Keenan Diver (0-2), Daniel Clarke (1-4), Jordan Gallagher, Reece Duncan (1-2), Stephen Gallagher, Shane Monaghan (1-1), Willie Gillespie (0-2), Michael Friel.

