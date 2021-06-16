Donegal name under-20 captain for 2021 campaign

Rory O'Donnell from Milford has been entrusted with the captaincy of the Donegal under-20s for the upcoming campaign.

In the Ulster U20 Championship draw, Donegal have been given a home tie in the preliminary round.

Gary Duffy's side will face Armagh in the provincial opener in Ballybofey on Friday, July 2, with the winner progressing to meet the reign champions Tyrone in the quarter-finals a week later.