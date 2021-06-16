Donegal name under-20 captain for 2021 campaign

Rory O'Donnell Milford Donegal

Rory O'Donnell will captain Donegal under-20s this year. Picture by Geraldine Diver

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Rory O'Donnell from Milford has been entrusted with the captaincy of the Donegal under-20s for the upcoming campaign.

In the Ulster U20 Championship draw, Donegal have  been given a home tie in the preliminary round.

Gary Duffy's side will face Armagh in the provincial opener in Ballybofey on Friday, July 2, with the winner progressing to meet the reign champions Tyrone in the quarter-finals a week later.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie