Statement of intent from promotion hopefuls Buncrana

Yes Chef All County League Division 3

Naomh Colmcille 1-6

Buncrana 1-12

Promotion hopefuls Buncrana got their league campaign off to a strong start this afternoon with a six-point victory over Inishowen neighbours Newtown.



The Scarvey men dominated proceedings in the first half at Pairc Colmcille, scoring nine unanswered points before a Keenan Diver free eventually got the hosts on the scoreboard 28 minutes into the game.



Newtown, who claimed a surprise victory over Malin in Connolly Park last weekend, were brought back down to earth with a bang as they struggled to cope with Buncrana's superior strength and fluidity.



Frustration led to rash challenges from the Naomh Colmcille men, with forward Stephen Gallagher sin-binned for the last ten minutes of the first half and teammate Sean Bond sidelined for the start of the second half having also received a black card in injury time.



A point for Oisin Crawford, one of three Buncrana players making their senior debut, gave the visitors a 0-10 to 0-1 lead going into the break.



Buncrana effectively put the game beyond doubt when JP McKenna struck for goal with just over a minute on the clock to give his side a 12-point lead.

The same player was later black-carded for bringing down Ryan Hegarty as he broke clear for a clear shot on goal and

the resulting penalty was fired home by the excellent Diver.

Newtown rallied somewhat in the last 10 minutes of the match to score five points on the trot as Buncrana's concentration dipped a little, but Gary Duffy's side had done enough and they ran out the victors by a comfortable six-point margin.

Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey; Jason Fitzpatrick, Paul Friel, Michael Friel; Hugh O'Donnell, Oran Hilley (0-1,1f), Oran Downey; Keenan Diver (1-3,2f), Daniel Clarke (0-2); Jordan Gallagher, John Fullerton, Reece Duncan; Gavin McGee, Stephen Gallagher, Sean Bond. Subs: Martin Devenney for P Friel (15), Cathal Curran for Hegarty (57).

Buncrana: Sean Parker (0-2, 2 45'); JP McKenna (1-0), Aedan Stokes, Sean Doherty; Oisin O'Flaherty (0-1), William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford (0-1); Peter McLaughlin (0-1), Bruce Waldron; Adrian Doherty (0-1); Darach O'Connor, Ben Bradley (0-1); Michael Doherty (0-1), Odhran Doherty (0-2, 1f), Ryan Hegarty (0-1) Subs: John Campbell (0-1, 1f) for Hegarty (37), Diarmuid Walsh for O'Connor (56), Declan McCarron for Bradley (58), Peter Bradley for McKenna (60).

Referee: Sean McDaid (Urris)