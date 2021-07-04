Moville claim first league win of the season

Yes Chef All County League Division 3

Moville 0-11

Burt 0-8

Moville claimed their first league victory of the season with a three-point win over Inishowen neighbours Burt on Sunday.

Sitting on just a point from their last three matches heading into this clash, Anthony Doogan's men played with a sense of urgency throughout, knowing a win on their home turf at Carrick Field would ease relegation fears somewhat.

There was little to separate the two sides in the first half, with Moville's Paddy Faulkner and Sean McHugh trading points in the first few minutes.

Two McHugh frees gave Burt a two-point lead but it was short-lived, as points from Eoin O'Doherty and the excellent Faulkner brought Moville level.

The back and forth continued for the remainder of the half, with the sides locked at 0-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

Moville flew out of the blocks at the start of the second half, with scores from Enda and John Faulkner opening up a two-point lead. Burt's Michael Doherty pulled one back for the visitors, but Moville kept up steady pressure and stretched their lead to four after points from O'Doherty (2) and Paddy Faulkner.

Calvin Gallagher pulled a point back for Burt before Faulkner and McHugh traded frees.

With time running out for the visitors, they went in search of a goal but Ronan McDermott''s late effort cracked the post to deny Burt a share of the spoils and secure a victory that may prove all-important for Moville.

Moville: Dylan Doherty; James Henry, Marcus Bracksis, Joe McBride; Enda Faulkner (0-1), Tony McClenaghan, Declan Diver; Malachy Mcdermott, Padhraic Skelly; Eoin O'Doherty (0-3), Paddy Faulkner (0-5, 3f), Ciaran Diver (0-1); Eoghain McLaughlin, Michael Leech, John Faulkner (0-1). Subs: Eoin Coll for E Faulkner (50), Jude Harkin for J Faulkner (57).



Burt: Shay Bown; Martin Donaghey, Tom Doherty, Darren Bradley; Dara Grant, Michael Doherty (0-1), Ronan McDermott; Sean O'Donnell, Stephen O'Donnell; Denver Kelly, Sean McHugh (0-5, 4f), Callum Porter; Jack O'Brien (0-1), Calvin Gallagher (0-1), Kyle McCann. Subs: Christy McDermott for O'Donnell (38), Eanna McLaughlin for M Doherty (59).