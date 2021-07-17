Just one personnel change in Donegal match-day squad for semi-final against Tyrone

Donegal have made just one change to the match-day 26 man panel for tomorrow's Ulster championship semi-final clash with Tyrone in Enniskillen.

Andrew McClean of Kilcar comes back into the match-day squad after recovering from injury and takes the place of Ardara's Paddy McGrath.

The team named in the match-day programme is the same as that named for last Sunday's clash with Derry. However, it is very likely that there will again be changes.

The starting team named in the programme is: Shaun Patton; Brendan McCole, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Odhran McFadden Ferry, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Peadar Mogan.

Last week Ethan O'Donnell, Eoin McHugh and Jamie Brennan started instead of McCole, Murphy and Mogan.

Those three are listed again in the substitutes along with Michael Lynch, Jason McGee, Paul Brennan, Conor O'Donnell, Daire O Baoill, Andrew McClean, Odhran Mac Niallais and Oisin Gallen.

TYRONE TEAM

The Tyrone match-day squad does not include full-back Ronan McNamee. However, he is likely to be on duty after getting his red card against Cavan overturned. Conor McKenna is named at 15 while Cathal McShane is again listed in the subs.

The Tyrone team in the programme reads: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Rory Brennan, Padraig Hampsey; Niall Sludden, Michael O'Neill, Peter Harte; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Kieran McGeary, Richard Donnelly, Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly, Conor McKenna.

Subs: Darragh McAnenly, Mark Bradley, Frank Burns, Michael Conroy, Paul Donaghey, Niall Kelly, Tiernan McCann, Ben McDonnell, Hugh Pat McGeary, Cathal McShane, Conor Shields.