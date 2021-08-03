Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Limited capacity at 2020 county final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill

The 2020 Donegal SFC final is due to take place on Saturday, August 14

The 2020 Donegal SFC final is due to take place on Saturday, August 14

Peter Campbell

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The 2020 Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will have an attendance of just 500 in MacCumhaill Park, on Saturday week, August 14.

That was confirmed this week by Donegal County chairman, Mick McGrath, who said that they were bound by Government and HSE guidelines.

"We would have loved to have more but we have to limit the attendance to 500 due to guidelines. The two clubs involved will get 225 tickets each with 50 left for officials and sponsors.

"The game will be live streamed and to do that we have had to push the throw-in back to 8 pm so as not to infringe on GAA rights held by other media. As far as we know there is an All-Ireland football semi-final on that Saturday also and we didn't want to clash with that either," McGrath said.

The decision is likely to be a major headache for the two clubs involved as their club membership would greatly exceed the 225 spectator tickets which they will receive.

