WATCH: Mark Anthony McGinley's wonder save that helped Finn Harps defeat Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley
Finn Harps had goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley's late save certainly helped his side to victory over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds last night.
Harps were 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Kosovar Sadiki at the start of the second half and were still ahead four minutes into injury time when Mark Lynch was denied by a wonder stop from McGinley. Watch it here:
Ridiculous stuff from @markamcginley— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) August 7, 2021
What a save! pic.twitter.com/r4CdyNjmoV
