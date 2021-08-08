Naomh Brid get the better of Four Masters in Division 3 derby

Cometh the crisis and cometh those bounding boys from Naomh Brid who deservedly beat their neighbours in their own backyard and keep their chances of staying in Division Three alive.

Four Masters 0-5

Naomh Brid 0-9

But pointless Naomh Brid simply had to win this derby match and their greater hunger was the main difference between the sides. And they had three very good goal chances early in a wind assisted second half which would have wrapped up this affair much sooner.

But they never looked in any danger as they turned over with a stiffish breeze at their backs in the second half. This was a disappointing display from a Masters side who led by 0-4 to 0-1 by the 20th minute.

But three quick points from Naomh Brid levelled matters at the break. And Masters could only hit one point in the entire second half, a punched effort from sub Sean Meehan as Naomh Brid managed out the game at their ease.

In fairness, the loss of inspirational midfielder Kevin McBrearty to a recurring hamstring injury was a big blow to Masters whose hopes of promotion are dashed. But they might need a few more points to avoid a relegation play-off and who would bet against these sides meeting again in that guise.

Naomh Brid took the lead from a well struck Callum Gallagher free after two minutes, but this was to be their last score until the 26h minute. In the interim, a lively Four Masters looked more threatening and landed points from the languid, graceful Killian Faulkner who could have had a goal after a great burst from the end line.

Faulkner landed a free, Odhran Quinn pointed from play with Shay Travers landing another free as the game headed towards half-time.

But then, in the 26th minute, the beavering Ryan Brogan intercepted a ball deep in the Master’s defence and Gary McCafferty popped over a vital point for the winners.

This was immediately followed by a point from the lively full forward Darragh Brogan 14 seconds later, and it was game on. Brogan added another point to tie matters at the break.

Naomh Brid took control of matters from the off in the second half and could have had three goals in the first 10 minutes. Firstly, Callum Gallagher was very unlucky to see his blaster zip past the post after 32 minutes.

Two minutes later it took a point blank block from Master’s keeper Ryan Haughey to deny Naomh Brid corner forward a certain goal.

And Darragh Brogan could have netted when clean through, but opted for the point in the 45th minute. A well struck 45 from Callum Gallagher restored the lead for Naomh Brid and Declan McCaffery and Gallagher closed out the scoring for the impressive winners who certainly banished some of the blues of that home defeat to Red Hugh’s only 48 hours previously.

Four Masters: Ryan Haughey; Cathal Canavan, Eoghan Corley, Aidan McHugh; Dara Geary, Brian Fegan, Eoghan Gorrell; Patrick Reid, Kevin McBrearty; Leo McHugh, Shay Travers (0-1f), Odhran Quinn (0-1); Killian Faulkner (0-21f), Darren Doherty, Cian Hegarty. Subs; Ryan Hegarty for Kevin McBrearty (8), Alex McCalmond for Odhran Quinn and Barry Dunnion for Eoghan Gorrell (39), Sean Meehan (0-1) for Darren Doherty (45) Sean O’Kennedy for Eoghan Corley (48).

Naomh Brid: Pauric McDaid; Richard Walsh, Ross Gallagher, Jamie Timoney; Liam Duffy, John Paul Langan, Eoghan McGarrigle; Tommy Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (0-4f); Gary McCafferty (0-1), Gearoid Gallagher, Ryan Brogan; Declan McCafferty (0-1), Darragh Brogan (0-3), John McNulty. Subs; Shane for Gearoid Gallagher (54 inj)

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)