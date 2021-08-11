Three Anderson siblings make the podium at National Juvenile Championships

Alex, Ava and Alannah Anderson from Ballintra
The Anderson family, Alex, Ava and Alannah, from Ballintra became the first family in the history of the Tir Chonaill AC to place three siblings in medal winning positions at a National Juvenile Championships.
Alex, Under 17, led the charge with victories in the Hammer/ 5k / 45.70m, shot / 5k / Silver,12.50m and Discus/Bronze/ 1.50k, 33.84m.
The Abbey Vocational School student was followed by sisters, club and school mates Allanah, taking double Gold in the Discus /0.75k and Shot/ 2k while on Sunday morning - when the weather had improved -the third member of the family, Ava, impressed in winning a closely contested U15 /2.72k Shot Putt competition with a best of 11.39m.
