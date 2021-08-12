12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Donegal U-17 captain Luke McGlynn on Ulster final: 'This is where you want to be'

Donegal U-17 captain Luke McGlynn on Ulster final: 'This is where you want to be'

Luke McGlynn celebrates scoring Donegal's all-important late goal against Armagh last Friday

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Many years ago, the great US actor Paul Newman starred in a film called “Cool Hand Luke”.

Well Donegal have their very own version in their inspirational captain Luke McGlynn who once again led his troops to victory last week as they now focus on their Ulster U-17 final against Tyrone on Friday.

And even though in the semi-final he and his colleagues were out of it for long periods against a physically powerful Armagh side, it was McGlynn who grabbed the crucial goal three minutes from time before adding a point to give Donegal a 1-6 to 0-5 win.

McGlynn showed nerves of steel and had real ice in the veins as he took a clever pass from club mate Daniel Marley. He took his time before sliding the ball low under the tall Armagh keeper Stephen McMullan.

“We never panicked,” he said. “The attitude in this group in never say die and there is a great atmosphere at training and we all back each other up and we don’t panic although we were very well tested by Armagh. Yes, there is great strength in depth and not just in those who are togged out, it is right through the squad. And now we want to go all the way and take the trophy”.

But he is a very happy young man to be leading his team into an Ulster final, where Luke Barrett’s team will be looking for their first win in the competition since 2016.

McGlynn said: “Words can’t describe it, and this is where you want to be. There are no words to describe it. We had practiced that running off the shoulder at training every night and thankfully It worked tonight it does not always work,” he said. “Daniel Marley gave me the final pass. I knew that a goal was the thing to go for so I went for it and I know that Oisin Caulfield was inside me”.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media