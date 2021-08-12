Donegal U-17 captain Luke McGlynn on Ulster final: 'This is where you want to be'

Many years ago, the great US actor Paul Newman starred in a film called “Cool Hand Luke”.



Well Donegal have their very own version in their inspirational captain Luke McGlynn who once again led his troops to victory last week as they now focus on their Ulster U-17 final against Tyrone on Friday.



And even though in the semi-final he and his colleagues were out of it for long periods against a physically powerful Armagh side, it was McGlynn who grabbed the crucial goal three minutes from time before adding a point to give Donegal a 1-6 to 0-5 win.



McGlynn showed nerves of steel and had real ice in the veins as he took a clever pass from club mate Daniel Marley. He took his time before sliding the ball low under the tall Armagh keeper Stephen McMullan.



“We never panicked,” he said. “The attitude in this group in never say die and there is a great atmosphere at training and we all back each other up and we don’t panic although we were very well tested by Armagh. Yes, there is great strength in depth and not just in those who are togged out, it is right through the squad. And now we want to go all the way and take the trophy”.



But he is a very happy young man to be leading his team into an Ulster final, where Luke Barrett’s team will be looking for their first win in the competition since 2016.



McGlynn said: “Words can’t describe it, and this is where you want to be. There are no words to describe it. We had practiced that running off the shoulder at training every night and thankfully It worked tonight it does not always work,” he said. “Daniel Marley gave me the final pass. I knew that a goal was the thing to go for so I went for it and I know that Oisin Caulfield was inside me”.