Kilcar have gone with this programme team for tonight's Donegal SFC final

Conor Doherty of Kilcar in action against Glenswilly in Towney
Kilcar are looking to repeat their victory over Naomh Conaill in the final of the 2017 Donegal SFC when the pair meet tonight in the deferred 2020 showpiece.
Brian O'Donnell and Aodhan McGinley are long-term absentees so John McNulty has gone with this team - with Eoin McHugh at No8 and Oran Doogan on the bench.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.