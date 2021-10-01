Ardara no match for Kilcar who are into quarter-final after third win on the trot

Kilcar secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal senior championship with their third win on the trot in Pearse Park, Ardara

Ardara 0-3

Kilcar 2-14

The biggest cheer of the night came 20 minutes into the second half with the introduction of Michael Hegarty for his 100th championship game for Kilcar.

The game was played in horrendous conditions, especially in the opening half, with driving wind and rain.

Kilcar started with veteran Conor McShane at corner-back and Mark Sweeney at corner-forward. They found it difficult early on, hitting three wides, but Patrick McBrearty got them off the mark from a free after Ciaran McGinley was fouled on five minutes.

McBrearty had also taken a great save out of Paddy Gallagher on two minutes. Andrew McClean added the second point, which was disputed and the referee had to consult the umpires.

Mark Sweeney added a third point on nine minutes. CJ Molloy got Ardara on the board with a free on 15 minutes but then disaster struck a minute later when an effort for a point by Ryan McHugh ended in the net as Paddy Gallagher let it slip through.

But despite having most of the possession and the elements in Kilcar only added three points in the second quarter, two from Stephen McBrearty and Eoin McHugh up from full-back.

Half-time Ardara 0-1, Kilcar 1-6

Mark McHugh (free) and Stephen McBrearty added to the Kilcar total inside eight minutes of the second half.

By the second half water break the visitors had edged further ahead with two more Mark McHugh points to lead 1-10 to 0-1.

Kilcar kept the scoreboard ticking and Ryan McShane strode forward to fire home a second goal.

Ardara did get a couple of points late on from Gareth Concarr and Tomas Boyle

Scorers - Ardara: CJ Molloy, G Concarr, T Boyle 0-1 each

Kilcar: Stephen McBrearty 0-5; Ryan McHugh, Ryan McShane 1-0 each; Mark McHugh 0-3,2f; Eoin McHugh, Andrew McClean, Patrick McBrearty (f), Ciaran McGinley 0-1 each

ARDARA: Paddy Gallagher; Shane Whyte, Joe Melly, Tony Harkin; Paul Walsh, Robbie Adair, Kevin Whyte; John Ross Molloy, Conor Classon; Lorcan O'Donnell, Tomas Boyle, Ryan Malley; Gareth Concarr, CJ Molloy, Nicholas Maguire.

Subs: Caolan Malley for Walsh 24; Stefan Boyle for K Whyte 38; Nicholas Breslin for Maguire 40; Danny Walsh for Harkin 46

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Conor McShane, Eoin McHugh, Pauric Carr; Ryan McShane, Andrew McClean, Ryan O'Donnell; Oran Doogan, Ciaran McGinley; Conor Doherty, Ryan McHugh, Stephen McBrearty; Mark McHugh, Patrick McBrearty, Mark Sweeney.

Subs: Barry McGinley for P Carr 40; Michael Hegarty and Darragh O'Donnell for E McHugh and M Sweeney 49;

REFEREE: Sean McLaughlin (Malin)