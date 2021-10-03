Easy for Naomh Conaill as they prove much too strong for Termon

Naomh Conaill strolled to the quarter-finals of the Donegal senior championship with a big win over Termon in Glenties.

Naomh Conaill 1-20

Termon 0-6

Naomh Conaill started without Anthony Thompson and Dermot Molloy while Termon were without Jack Alcorn. They also lost Dáire McDaid to injury just before half-time. Big Bobby McGettigan was placed at full-back to mark Charles McGuinness.

There was a stormy opening to the contest and Val Murray had to speak to a number of players. There was surprise when two black cards were shown to Jason Campbell and Dáire McDaid and a couple of others could also have been sanctioned.

The cards were probably not the appropriate ones but they settled matters and football broke out.

Ricky Gallagher had opened the Termon account on 40 seconds but by the fifth minute Charles McGuinness (2) and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui had registered for the home side.

Then came the long stoppage and afterwards Ryan McFadden pointed for Termon and Keelan McGill was almost in for a goal. Before the water break Kieran Gallagher and a McGuinness free had the lead out to 0-5 to 0-2.

Two further points from Ricky Gallagher and a Steve McElwaine free cut the lead to one but Naomh Conaill kicked on in the final ten minutes with points from Ciaran Thompson, Kevin McGettigan (fist), Eunan Doherty and a Charles McGuinness free left it 0-9 to 0-4 in favour of the home side at half-time.

There was an unusual occurrence on 21 minutes when a Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui effort hit a crossbar and came down onto the crossbar but stayed out.

The second half was one-way traffic with five points in 11 minutes - two from Charles McGuinness and Odhrán Doherty and another Kevin McGettigan fisted point.

By the second half water break, Naomh Conaill were 0-16 to 0-5 ahead, the sole Termon point coming from a Ryan McFadden free on 48 minutes.

Ciaran Thompson hit the point of the game on the resumption from fully 55m.

Ryan McFadden had another Termon free as Naomh Conaill closed out the game with a string of points and in the final play Seamus Corcoran found the net after the Termon 'keeper slipped.

Scorers - Naomh Conaill: Charles McGuinness 0-8,3f,'45'; Odhrán Doherty, Eunan Doherty, Kevin McGettigan, Ciaran Thompson (2'45s') 0-2 each; Seamus Corcoran 1-0; Ciaran Thompson ('45'), Kieran Gallagher, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Ciaran Brennan 0-1 each.

Termon: Ryan McFadden 0-3,2f; Ricky Gallagher 0-2; Steve McElwaine 0-1,f.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, Jason Campbell, Kevin McGettigan; Odhrán Doherty, Keelan McGill, Ethan O'Donnell; Ciaran Thompson, Ciaran Brennan; Eunan Doherty, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Eoin Waide; Kieran Gallagher, Charles McGuinness, Leo McLoone.

Subs: Dermot Molloy for Mac Ceallabhui 38; Marty Boyle for J Campbell 40; Seamus Corcoran for Waide 43; Nathan Byrne for K Gallagher 44; Daniel Gildea for C Brennan 51

TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Caolan Gallagher, Jamie Grant, Conor O'Grady; James McSharry, Steve McElwaine, Barry McGeehin; Ricky Gallagher, Ryan McFadden; Oisin Cassidy, Conor Cassidy, Kevin McGettigan; Dáire McDaid, Bobby McGettigan, Anthony Grant.

Subs: Steve McDaid for D McDaid 30; Shane Doherty for McSharry ro; Eoin Doherty for McElwaine 45;

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)