08/10/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Colm Kinsella

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

NFL
RAMS @ SEAHAWKS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

CRICKET
T20: UAE V IRELAND
FREESPORTS, 6AM

SOCCER
U21: IRELAND V LUXEMBOURG
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
DUNDALK V SHAMROCK RVS
RTE2, 7.30PM

GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
AZERBAIJAN V REP OF IRELAND
RTE2, 4.15PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V DRAGONS
TG4, 4.45PM

SOCCER
ANDORRA V ENGLAND
UTV, 7PM

SOCCER
SWITZERLAND V NTH IRELAND
SKY SPORTS, 7.15PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

RUGBY
SCARLETS V MUNSTER
RTE2, 1.30PM

NFL
JETS @ FALCONS
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM

FORMULA 1
TURKISH GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM

CRICKET
T20: UAE V IRELAND
FREESPORTS, 6AM

