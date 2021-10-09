Search

09/10/2021

St Naul's turn on the style to clinch first ever Donegal SFC quarter-final

Rory O'Donnell Milford St Nauls Stuart Johnston

Milford's Rory O'Donnell rises above Stuart Johnston of St Naul's at Moyle View. Photo Bob Perry

Reporter:

Alan Foley at Moyle View Park

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Early goals from Shane Conneely and Martin Breslin in Milford and a brilliant first half laid the foundations for St Naul’s to reach a first ever Donegal SFC quarter-final.

Milford 0-9
St Naul’s 2-16

In only their second year back in the top bracket, St Naul’s put on a scintillating showing at Moyle View, with 10 different scorers over the hour and were safe enough in the ascendency 12 up at half-time just to see it out afterwards.

Conneely was on hand to poke home from close range on three minutes when Lorcan Friel failed to gather a long-range free from Peadar Mogan that was dropping short.

That put the Mountcharles side 1-1 to 0-0 in front and then on 13 minutes Mogan played in Breslin on the run to tuck past Shane Gallagher in the Milford goal for a smooth second.

At 2-3 to 0-3 in front in the first quarter, things were falling into place for St Naul’s just as they’d have dreamed the night beforehand. Two wins from their opening three fixtures meant they were in a solid enough position, one that was further cemented with a 2-4 to 0-3 lead at the water-break.

Milford at that stage had mustered only three Keane Barrett frees, whilst St Naul’s had six different scorers - with Thomas White, Ian Campbell, Mogan and Stephen Griffin adding to their goals.

Friel’s 17th minute point was Milford’s first from play, only for it to be overshadowed by a brilliant Mogan score a minute later from out the left. 

St Naul’s, in the second quarter, were flying, with points from a Griffin free, a sweet Conneely effort and Daniel Meehan and Barry Griffin joining the party making for a 2-10 to 0-4 half-time lead. Andrew Gallagher and Brendan McCready’s St Naul’s had kicked six in a row.

Three Milford points - two Kane Barrett frees and one from Christopher Barrett - marked a much improved Milford spell, with the visitors only managing one score from Mogan, in the 46th minute, in quarter three. It was 2-11 to 0-7 when the water bottles were flung out again.

With the sting gone out of it, Kane Barrett’s quickly-taken free struck the base of the St Naul’s post. Meehan, Cathal Lowther  and Mogan added points at the other end. Milford’s chance to grab a goal was thwarted by Brendan McCole in the last minute, saving on the line from Rory O’Donnell. 

Milford: Shaun Gallagher; Shay Durning, Peter Curran, Eoin O’Donnell; Ronan Docherty, TJ Evesson, Gavin Grier; Ryan McMahon, Lorcan Friel (0-1); Rory O’Donnell, Christopher Barrett (0-1), Paddy Ferry (0-1); Tony McNamee, Kane Barrett (0-5, 5f), Dylan Dorrian (0-1). Subs: Matthew Stewart for Dovherty (58) 

St Naul’s: Gavin Mulreany; John Relihan, Barry Griffin (0-1), Brendan McCole; Diarmuid Gallagher, Kyle Cambell, Thomas White (0-2); Stuart Johnston (0-1), Stephen Griffin (0-3, 2f); Martin Breslin (1-0), Shane Connelly (1-1),  Michael Coughlan; Daniel Meehan (0-2) Peadar Mogan (0-4, 2f), Ian Campbell (0-1). Subs: Cathal Lowther (0-1) for K Campbell (7), Daniel Brennan for I Campell (47), Joseph Campbell for Conneely (51), Lee McCabe for Meehan (54).

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy)

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media