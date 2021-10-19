Search

19/10/2021

Emma Doherty named as U17 WNL Player of the Month

Emma Doherty names as U17 WNL Player of the Month

Emma Doherty has been named as U17 WNL Player of the Month

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Emma Doherty’s super form in the Women’s National League was rewarded with the EA Sports U17 National League Player of the Month award.

Doherty was been on fire for the Donegal Women’s League this season.

The Buncrana native has scored 31 goals in the WNL in 2021. Doherty has netted 25 goals for the Donegal Women’s League Under-17s and has scored six times for the Under-19s.

In September, Doherty scored against Sligo Rovers, Galway United and Treaty United for the Under-17s and hit a brace against Carlow-Kilkenny for the Under-19s.

Doherty’s form saw her called into the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad and she featured in a 1-0 friendly win over Portugal in Lisbon.

