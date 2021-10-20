Watch: Gavn Mulreany saves THREE penalties as Irish Defence Forces beat UK Armed Forces

Gavin Mulreany was the hero of the hour for the Irish Defence Forces
Gavin Mulreany saved three penalties as the Irish Defence Forces defeated the UK Armed Forces today.
The Irish Defence Forces won on sudden death penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Inver man Mulreany was the hero of the hour for Ireland at Havant & Waterloo FC, saving Mike Atkinson’s last penalty to seal the win.
Ronan Kerin gave Ireland the lead after just 30 seconds in the game, but they needed a last gasp equaliser from sub Ryan Gaffney to force extra time.
The Irish Defence Forces beating the UK Armed Forces in penalties. You LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/aGPYw1Dlej— diarmuid (@diarmuidhayes) October 20, 2021
The UK Armed Forces looked to have won with Jack Debnam double turning the tide.
Mulreany also saved superb from Jake Gosling during normal time.
Strabane native Aidan Friel, a former Finn Harps player, also played for the Irish Defence Forces and it was the full-back who set up Gaffney’s equaliser.
However, it was Mulreany who emerged as the Irish saviour.
It has been a busy few days for Mulreany, who played for St Naul’s in their Donegal SFC quarter-final defeat to St Eunan’s on Sunday in Ballybofey.
