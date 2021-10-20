Luke McAteer lands 14/1 winner at Navan

Luke McAteer. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Donegal jockey Luke McAteer had a 14/1 winner at Navan today.
Aboard the Tony Martin-trained Belgoprince, McAteer won the Racing Again Sunday 7th November Handicap.
Indeed, it was an easy win for the Rathmullan man as he had three-and-a-half lengths to spare on Broken Ice (10/1).
The win ended a 17-race losing streak for Belgoprince.
Trainer Martin said: “Everything went right for him today and he always showed that he’d do something like that. I thought that he wanted better ground but maybe that little ease helped him today.
“He’s a consistent dual-purpose horse.”
It was a 20th win of the year for McAteer.
