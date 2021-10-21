Search

21/10/2021

Liam's hopes for a new bridge as one wish comes true

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and players pose for a photograph with Liam Mooney and his family, from Malin

One of Liam Mooney’s wishes was granted last week- and now the Malin Head man is hoping another comes true.

Liam, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) attended a Republic of Ireland senior team training session last week and was a guest at the Aviva Stadium for Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Qatar.

Liam’s dream trip to Dublin was made possible by the Make A Wish Foundation.

Liam is praying that Sea Rovers, where he was a coach, are able to get a new access bridge.

The pitch is cut off by the Keenagh River and a temporary bridge at the Gortnamullin ground is not suitable for wheelchair users such as Liam.

“I was coaching at Sea Rovers, but my condition deteriorated,” Liam told the Inish Times.

“They have a wee bridge and I would have had to walk across, but you wouldn’t get a wheelchair across it.”

Earlier this year, bookmakers Paddy Power pledged €10,000 to aid with the construction of a new bridge.

Liam said: “They’re in the process of hopefully getting a bridge across there again to the pitch. In the meantime, I joined Glengad and they were more than happy for me to get on board with them.”

Liam helps to coach Glengad United’s under-17s while he is a statistician with Glengad’s senior team, a role he also fills for the Malin GAA team.

“I made that wish a couple of years ago, before Covid-19 so it got delayed,” he diode.

“I knew it was happening since September. It was unbelievable and a fantastic day out. Everyone was very friendly and obliging.

At the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, the Ireland players squad Liam with a signed jersey and assistant manager Keith Andrews, a former Irish player, gave him a coat.

Liam was accompanied to Dublin by his parents, Jimmy and Mary, and siblings Matthew and Éabha.

“I was delighted to be at the game,” Liam said. “I was delighted that Ireland won the game too. It was brilliant.”

Liam was at The Crua to see Glengad United defeat Fanad United 2-0 in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday. He was also present for Malin’s Intermediate Championship quarter-final defeat to Cloughaneely at O’Donnell Park on Saturday.

He said: “Being involved in sport is brilliant. That was the most difficult thing with the Covid lockdown when there was no sport on.

“The form is good with me. A couple of years ago, I fell and broke my leg so I use my wheelchair more since that, but I’m healthy.”

