Amber Barrett features as Republic of Ireland narrowly beaten by Sweden

Amber Barrett came on as a substitute as the Republic of Ireland lost narrowly to world number 2 outfit Sweden in Tallaght.
Stina Blackstenius scored the only goal of the game six minute before half-time.
It was an unfortunate goal, deflecting off the boot of Louise Quinn on its way to the net.
Katie McCabe and Lucy Quinn had the best chances for the home side.
They defended stoutly against the highly-ranked Swedes, the group’s top seeds.
Ballon d’Or nominee Blackstenius broke the deadlock after taking a pass from Filippa Angeldal.
Barrett was brought on for Jamie Finn 16 minutes from the end with Leanne Kiernan also entering the game at the same stage. Both added a zip to Ireland’s attack, but Vera Pauw’s team couldn’t find a way through.
Ciara Grant and Roma McLaughlin were unused substitutes.
Ireland face Finland on Tuesday in Helsinki.
