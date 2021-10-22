Deadline for DSP's female leadership programme extended

The deadline for applications for Donegal Sports Partnership's programme aimed at increasing women’s participation in sport Donegal has been extended to Tuesday, October 19th.

The Beyond 20x 20 – Women in Sports Leadership Programme forms part of the national 20 x 20 campaign, and is open to females aged 16 and over with a passion, commitment and genuine interest in sport at all levels.

The core strands of the programme are leadership, confidence, resilience, mental health and wellbeing, and disability and inclusion, while the personal strands are administration, coaching, media/PR and officiating.

The course will be delivered over eight months, starting in October and concluding in May 2022.

The cost of the programme will be €80, with a €30 registration fee payable once the participants are selected and accept their place on the programme.

All workshops delivered are free of charge to participants and they will be presented with a certificate when they complete the programme.

The 20 x 20 campaign has three objectives – a 20 per cent increase in media coverage of women in sport, a 20 per cent increase in female participation at all levels of sport and a 20 per cent increase in attendance at women’s games and events.

For further information on the Donegal Sports Partnership's programme, contact Maggie Farrelly on 086 6069377 or email maggie@activedonegal.com