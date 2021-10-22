Glenfin fly the Donegal flag in Ulster

The return of Yvonne Bonner spurred Glenfin to the Donegal LGFA senior title on Sunday and the Gaeltacht Lár team begin their Ulster Championship quest on Sunday.

Paul Bonner’s team face a stern away challenge at reigning Ulster queens Donaghmoyne (throw-in 2pm).

The County Monaghan side have won 12 titles, including the most recent version in 2019. The 2020 Ulster Championship wasn’t staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic

“We only have a week to prepare and we know Donaghmoyne, they’re exceptional,” Glenfin player Grainne Houston said after Sunday’s county final win over Termon.

“We need a good week of training to prepare for that. We expect tough games in Ulster, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Glenfin had to navigate extra time after a last-gasp Bonner free, eight minutes into added time, secured a dramatic draw. Glenfin, the defending Donegal champions, won 1-23 to 2-18 in Lifford.

Houston said: “It was really tough there but thankfully we came out winners.

“I thought we had it lost and I was watching from the sideline which was difficult. We knew we had extra time in our legs. It went to the wire, but we know no different.”

Bonner remarkably hit 1-9 in Sunday’s final - just eight weeks after giving birth to a baby girl.

The Glenfin forward said: “I got to train with the girls by myself during the pregnancy. I didn’t miss out on much and I’m just thankful to be on the field today.”

The pressure was on Bonner when she stood over the free with time all but up.

However, the Donegal ace was coolness personified as she took a gripping tie to extra time.

Bonner said: “You just have to deal with those pressure kicks as the free taker. I was just glad of the opportunity to get it at that stage.”

“I asked the referee. We got up the field and thankfully we got the free. Thankfully, it was within shooting range and it went over the bar.”

Donaghmoyne also needed extra-time to defeat Emmet Og 1-16 to 2-6 to win the Monaghan title. It was a record 19th Monaghan crown for Donaghmoyne, who were indebted to a goal from Rosemary Courtney.