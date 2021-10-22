Search

22/10/2021

Watch: Jason Quigley promises Andrade 'one hell of a night, one hell of a fight'

Jason Quigley fights for the WBO World Middleweight title next month. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Jason Quigley has visualised the moment and can hear the moment.

The Finn Valley man goes into the fight of his life on November when he faces Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight title in New Hampshire.

The unbeaten - and often avoided - Andrade presents a big test for the Donegal middleweight, but Quigley believes his time has come.

“I’m going to get in there the best I can possibly be,” Quigley told Off The Ball.

“I’m going to give him one hell of a night and one hell of a fight. I have confidence in myself that I will come away as the world champion.”

Quigley is trained by a former WBO world middleweight champion, Andy Lee, and the pair go to England for a three-week training camp this weekend.

Quigley can see the moment when ring announcer Michael Buffer says the words: “And the new…”

“It’s not a fantasy or a dream anymore,” Quigley said.

“I worked my ass off for my whole career. I literally fought to get to this position that I’m in. I deserve to be where I’m at.

“This is something that I have ti get into and bring my absolute best performance.

“I can vision this and I can see this happen.”

Local News

