Here's this week's Donegal Democrat / Donegal Live SFC Team of the Week

The quarter-finals of the Donegal SFC took place last weekend. Here are the players who made this week's Donegal Democrat / Donegal Live SFC Team of the Week.

1. Eoin Gallen

There wasn't a lot to choose between the eight 'keepers in the quarter-finals with few saves having to be made. One of the best saves of the weekend came early in the second half when Gallen deflected a Conor Doherty effort over.

2. Conor Parke

The outstanding St Eunan's performer on Sunday, Parke rolled back the years getting forward to score a point and was one of the few Letterkenny men to rise to the occasion and keep his team on the front foot. A really consistent performer.

3. Eoin McHugh

Took on the challenge of marking MacCumhaill's danger man, Oisin Gallen, and ended up scoring two points from his forward runs. His move to full-back has been one of the big plusses for John McNulty's Kilcar this year.

4. Brendan McCole

Had a great battle with Niall O'Donnell and came out on top. It was the second week in-a-row that he had performed at a very high level. Got forward also and was on the end of a great Mogan pass for the St Naul's goal.

5. Stephen Doak

Another very consistent and impressive display by the St Michael's man. An action-packed display against Aodh Ruadh, getting up and down the field time after time and also getting on the scoresheet.

6. Anthony Thompson

Missed a few games but was back to his best on Sunday against Gaoth Dobhair. Controlled much of the play, cutting out any danger and put his side on the front foot time after time. Like good wine, getting better with age.

7. Kevin McGettigan

One of the most consistent Naomh Conaill performers, especially in the big games. Always seems to be in the right place to finish off a score and did it again on Sunday. Becoming an integral part of the Naomh Conaill machine.

8. Ciaran McGinley

Another of those who seems to be vital to their side's display. McGinley has been holding fort at midfield for what seems ages. Back on the goal scoring charts on Saturday night and central to Kilcar's chances for many years now.

9. Michael Langan

A dream to watch on Friday night against Aodh Ruadh. Hit 1-3 in the first half as he showed his undoubted class. Was able to stroll through the second half in second gear and it was obvious that he could do more if needed.

10. Christy Toye

Another in the 'old wine' category. A joy to watch Toye's use of the ball on Friday night - could have been used as a coaching video for young players how to use the ball. Wasn't happy being replaced, which tells its own story.

11. Ryan McHugh

A class display from McHugh in the wind and rain in Ardara against MacCumhaill's. One moment when he controlled a hopping, skidding ball in the first half with his left hand showed the difference in skill level between the sides.

12. Eunan Doherty

Whatever the Dohertys are eating, it should be the diet for every county or club footballer. Time after time they took off like Jumbo Jets. Eunan gets on the team of the week for two class points in quick succession in the second half.

13. Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui

Probably the outstanding footballer on view over the entire weekend. Mac Ceallabhui was unmarkable in the first half against Gaoth Dobhair and his finish for the goal more or less sealed the quarter-final win for Naomh Conaill.

14. Martin McElhinney

Playing at full-forward on Friday night against Aodh Ruadh, McElhinney gave a masterclass. Troubled by injury recently, he looked sharp and took to his new role with aplomb. His goal was a gift but he was heavily involved in win.

15. Peadar Mogan

Didn't deserve to be on the losing side as he played his heart out against St Eunan's in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday. His ability to break tackles and find his teammates in space was central in a terrific battling team display.