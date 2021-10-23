Search

23/10/2021

Special Congress rejects proposed changes to All-Ireland Football Championship

Donegal GAA chairman Mick McGrath during the GAA Special Congress at Croke Park in Dublin.

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

There will be no change to the format of the All-Ireland Football Championship for 2022.

A motion to restructure the Championship was defeated at a Special Congress today.

The motion had to pass a 60 per cent majority.

Proposal B - which suggested a League-based Championship - received 85 votes in its favour, a 50.6 per cent majority.

Another proposal, Proposal A, which would’ve resulted in the four provinces being redrawn into four conferences containing an equal amount of counties was soundly beaten with 90 per cent of delegates against it.

Killybegs man Niall Erskine, who is the international chairperson, was among the delegates to speak out against Proposal B.

He said: “What other sport in the world would put the best 8 teams in one group…to ensure some of best teams have no chance of getting there and other weaker teams are guaranteed go through?”

The Donegal County Board Chairman, Mick McGrath, added: “As an organisation we’re too conservative and afraid of change, but I’d like to make it clear our county isn’t afraid of change provided it’s the right change,” said Donegal chairman Micheal McGrath. “We don’t feel enough debate and discussion has taken place.

"I think this organisation will make change when the merits of a motion are structured correctly. By being the best on the table today doesn't mean that it's right."

Today's result means a return to the pre-2018 qualifier system for next year's championship, with the Tailteann Cup added in, meaning two rounds of qualifiers instead of four.

