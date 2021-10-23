Search

23/10/2021

Markievicz crowned Donegal camogie champions after Burt no-show

Markievicz

Markievicz Camogies Club with the Donegal senior camogie championship trophy in Convoy today

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Markievicz went home with the cup on the occasion of their first ever senior final - although it wasn’t how they had planned.

Their opponents Burt had tried to get the match postponed on Friday with players unavailable but their request was too late and the match was to go ahead as planned at the Donegal Training Centre.

However, only Markievicz turned up so when the ball was thrown in by match referee Sean Curran and Markievicz scored a goal through Laura McGuinness. And that was that.

The Markievicz Camogie team, which picks players from a wide area in the Finn Valley, ended up playing an internal game instead and posed with pictures of the cup before beeping their way through Ballybofey and then on home. This is their first year in existence.

Team manager Paul Campbell said it was not a satisfactory way to win a county final by an effective walkover.

“Burt approached us yesterday morning (Friday) asking for the game to be called off,” he said.

“Look, this fixture was made in October 1 so they had plenty of time to make their point instead of just contacting us so late.

“There is a process that you go through if you want a match off and we do not believe that Burt went through that proper process.

“The CCC sets the fixtures and there are certain procedures to be followed. I agree that this is no way to win a county final but either way we were coming here, and we were going to win that county title.
“Our girls are all out there and keen to play and this is certainly not the way to promote the game of camogie in county Donegal."

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media