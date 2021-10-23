Markievicz crowned Donegal camogie champions after Burt no-show

Markievicz went home with the cup on the occasion of their first ever senior final - although it wasn’t how they had planned.



Their opponents Burt had tried to get the match postponed on Friday with players unavailable but their request was too late and the match was to go ahead as planned at the Donegal Training Centre.



However, only Markievicz turned up so when the ball was thrown in by match referee Sean Curran and Markievicz scored a goal through Laura McGuinness. And that was that.



The Markievicz Camogie team, which picks players from a wide area in the Finn Valley, ended up playing an internal game instead and posed with pictures of the cup before beeping their way through Ballybofey and then on home. This is their first year in existence.



Team manager Paul Campbell said it was not a satisfactory way to win a county final by an effective walkover.



“Burt approached us yesterday morning (Friday) asking for the game to be called off,” he said.



“Look, this fixture was made in October 1 so they had plenty of time to make their point instead of just contacting us so late.



“There is a process that you go through if you want a match off and we do not believe that Burt went through that proper process.



“The CCC sets the fixtures and there are certain procedures to be followed. I agree that this is no way to win a county final but either way we were coming here, and we were going to win that county title.

“Our girls are all out there and keen to play and this is certainly not the way to promote the game of camogie in county Donegal."