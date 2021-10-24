Search

24/10/2021

Illies’ comeback kid Paddy Doherty takes Ulster Senior title

Illies’ comeback kid Paddy Doherty takes Ulster Senior title

Paddy Doherty of Illies toasts his win in the Ulster senior heavyweight final.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Comeback kid Paddy Doherty won the Ulster Senior heavyweight title on Friday night.

The Illies Golden Gloves puncher ended a four-and-a-half-year exile from the ring last week as the Ulster Senior and Senior Novice Championships took centre stage.

Doherty defeated Michael Quinn from Gleann ABC in Belfast on a unanimous decision in Friday’s final.

Doherty received a bye into the final, held at the Corpus Christi Boxing Club in west Belfast.

The Illies man was the sole Donegal winner on finals night.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions still in place, the finals were held behind closed doors.

There was no joy for Doherty’s Illies club mates Charlie Duffy and Oran Shields in their finals.

Duffy was beaten by John Boyd of Gleann in the light-middleweight final while Shields was stopped in the third round of the light-heavyweight decider by Rory Kinney (Scorpion).

In the 86kgs Novice B final, Harry Good of Letterkenny ABC lost to Darren McNally from Cookstown, the Donegal man having had a split decision win over TJ Doherty (Gleann) in the semi-finals.

Carrigart ABC’s Jaquis Roland lost to Enniskillen man Dylan Bogue in the 67kgs novice final while Twin Towns’ Johnathon Lodder was beaten by Gary Robinson (Midland) in the Novice A 86kgs final.

Raphoe ABC’s Francie McGinley defeated Dungloe’s Odhran Ketterick in an all-Donegal quarter-final in the Novice A 75kgs class before he lost out to Holy Family’s Paul Reid in a semi-final.

Raphoe’s Cathal McLaughlin stopped Waterside’s Gareth Glackin in a senior middleweight quarter-final, but Lex Weston (Ardoyne) had too much for McLaughlin in the semi-final.

On his way to meeting Duffy at light-middle, John Boyd got the better of Orin McDermott from Raphoe ABC in a semi-final.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE, please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media