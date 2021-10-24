Search

Angry Ollie Horgan says refs must own up to mistakes

Barry McNamee breaks forward for Finn Harps against Sligo Rovers. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Ollie Horgan raged at referee Ben Connolly after Finn Harps’ draw with Sligo Rovers on Saturday night.

KARL O’Sullivan netted a dramatic 93rd minute goal as ten-man Harps earned a point from two-nil down.

Harps played for the bulk of the night a man down after Kosovar Sadiki’s sending off in the fifth minute.

The Harps defender saw red for a foul on Johnny Kenny, but Harps fumed that the Sligo attacker was returning from an offside position.

Horgan sought an explanation from the referee at the end of the game, but was met with a closed door.

“People paid hard-earned money to come for a referee to make a ludicrous decision, as he did,” Horgan said.

“Paul (Hegarty) and I got it wrong in Waterford last week and we held our hands up. I think it’s about time people put their hands up and say ‘I got it wrong’.

“That is Kos’ out of a huge game in Tallaght. We still can’t see it. He has got it very badly wrong.  Johnny Kenny was coming back from an offside position and interfered with play.

“I have often ranted and raved about officials. I’m not ranting or raving here. It’s the fact they won’t explain the decision and they shut the door out on you.

“I’m out here being interviewed, being responsible for my team’s performance. They do not have to answer for their mistakes, but I do.”

Goals by Kenny and Niall Morahan looked to have condemned Harps to defeat after Mark Anthony McGinley saved a 41st minute penalty from Kenny.

However, Sean Boyd brought them back into it in the 85th minute before Karl O’Sullivan drilled in an injury time equaliser.

Horgan said: “We’re happy to get a point when we played 90 of 95 minutes with ten men.

“We got a point, but will a point save us? We need to win games to avoid the play-offs.”

