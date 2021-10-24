Search

24/10/2021

Watch: Cloughaneely driven by senior quest - McGeever

Watch: Cloughaneely driven by senior quest - McGeever

Cloughaneely's Darren McGeever gives chase to Peter McLaughlin of Buncrana. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at the Donegal GAA Centre, Convoy

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

An established team now in Division 1 of the League, Cloughaneely want to make the jump into the ranks of the senior championship.

The same hopes have crashed in recent seasons, but the Falcarragh flag bearers are back in the IFC final after Sunday’s six-point win, 2-11 to 0-11, over Buncrana.

“We have been saying it every year that we want to be a senior club,” Cloughaneely midfielder Darren McGeever said.

“Every year, we aspire to win this intermediate and we’re back in the final now.

“Denis Boyle said to me after we won the intermediate the last time that it’s something in between senior and intermediate that we need! Hopefully now we can win it and get up to senior. We have a good panel to build on.”

Paul Sweeney’s goal after six minutes put Cloughaneely on their way.

Leading by five, 1-7 to 0-5, at half-time, Cloughaneely had to withstand a Buncrana fightback early in the second half.

When Aidan Doohan bagged their second goal, eleven minutes into the second half, it was curtains.

McGeever said: “Goals win games and that was how it was today. The early goal settled us a wee bit. Buncrana came back at us again, but we got the goals at the right time. “We’re delighted to be in the final.

“We knew that they would get a purple patch and they did. We just had to weather it. We got up the pitch and Aidan had a very good finish.

“We’re down a few boys. Any other year, the wheels might fall off, but we have a good panel and Michael Lynch has about 25 good men. A lot of boys have come in and stepped up.”

Cloughaneely, who were beaten by Aodh Ruadh in last year’s final, now face Dungloe with a senior return up for grabs for the winner.

McGeever said: “It’s massive for us to be back in the final. We have a massive challenge so we’ll have to knuckle down and get back on the pitch again to work. We saw how good Dungloe are on Saturday. To blow Glen out of the water shows the quality they have. We know that we have a lot of work in front of us.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media