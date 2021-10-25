Donegal Schoolboys reach last eight of Kennedy Cup

Donegal Schoolboys U14 edged Inishowen on goal difference for a place in the quarter-finals of the Kennedy Cup.

Donegal Schoolboys U14 2

Dundalk Schoolboys U14 1

Goals from Eamon Coyle and Dhahi Rayes gave the Donegal boys a slender win over Dundalk on Sunday at The Diamond Park.

Coyle unleashed a superb drive to the top corner to give the home side the lead.

Goalkeeper Harry Pearson made a string of quality saves but could do nothing to prevent Dundalk's equaliser on 52 minutes after good build up play down the right.

Donegal needed to rally again as the word had filtered through that Inishowen were two up against Mid Ulster.

Donegal hit the front again when Rayes converted from close range after Caolan Duffy reacted when a Luke McGuinness free was parried.

Pearson made a huge save late in the game as Donegal held out with Eoin McNelis immense when moved to centre-back.

Donegal will play their quarter-final in three weeks' time with the draw yet to take place.