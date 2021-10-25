Search

25/10/2021

Success for Donegal athletes at Ulster Cross-Country

Success for Donegal athletes at Ulster Cross-Country

Letterkenny AC toast their under-14 team gold

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal athletes were celebrating success at Ulster Cross-Country Championships in Dundonald on Sunday.

In the men’s under-20 race, Finn Valley AC’s Sean McGinley was second (26:26) with his club-mate Diarmait Keogh in third and Oisin Toye, another Finn Valley man, in fifth.

Sarah Bradley of Finn Valley was second (15:12) in the under-18 girls event, where Rosses AC’s Amy Greene placed fourth and Finn Valley’s Emer O’Brien came home in ninth.

Cranford AC’s in-form Caolan McFadden scooped a podium place in the under-16 boys race, finishing third. Letterkenny AC duo Philip McGee and Mark Galvin were fourth and fifth respectively.

Finn Valley’s Ciara Kerrigan (7th) and Cranford’s Miah Fletcher (10th) had top ten placings in the under-16 girls race.

There was a fascinating Donegal battle in the under-14 boys event, where Letterkenny AC pipped Finn Valley AC to the team gold, with just three points (46 to 49) to spare.

LAC were led by Rohan McMenamin’s excellent third place finish. McMenamin had strong back-up from Darragh Naughton (9th), Harry Shields (16th) and Finn Nolan (18th).

Finn Valley’s team of Odhran McBrearty (10th), Conor Gallagher (12th), Conor Lyons (13th) and Brian Lyons (14th) took the team silver with Donegal taking the county gold.

Letterkenny AC claimed team silver in the under-14 girls race, led by a strong run by Anna Russell in third and Emma Bonnar in fourth. Backed by Sophie Ellis and Cara McGonagle, LAC left with silvers.

Rosses AC were the under-12 boys gold medal winners and their team spurred Donegal to the county gold with Tristan Greene leading the charge in sixth. Evan Ward (14th), Jack McElroy (15th) and Odhran Lynch (16th) were the other scores.

Finn Valley took the under-12 team gold and also led Donegal to the county gold.

Niamh McGlinchey was third following a strong run and firm runs by Aoibhin McElhinney (5th), Amy McElchar (7th) and Andrea Reid (13th) saw them take the team honours.

It was a Finn Valley AC one-two in the under-10 girls where an excellent showing by Jasmine Barrett-Doherty saw her take the individual gold - the only Donegal person to win an individual gold on the day.

Caoimhe McElhinney of Finn Valley was second with Rhia Toner (6th) and Abbie Lyons (7th) finishing well.

Rosses AC were the under-10 girls silver medalists with Amelia McGee (10th), Molly Sharkey (13th), Naoise Sweeney (14th) and Enya Logue (15th) going strong.

Letterkenny AC took the under-10 team silver with Darragh Coyle coming third.  Darragh McGuirk (5th), Darragh Duffy (19th) and Hugo Shields (37th) also scored.

Aidan Lynch (13th), John Brennan (20th), Rhys Ward (24th) and Harry Mulholland (41st) scored as Rosses AC won the under-10 team bronze.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media