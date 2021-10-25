Success for Donegal athletes at Ulster Cross-Country

Donegal athletes were celebrating success at Ulster Cross-Country Championships in Dundonald on Sunday.

In the men’s under-20 race, Finn Valley AC’s Sean McGinley was second (26:26) with his club-mate Diarmait Keogh in third and Oisin Toye, another Finn Valley man, in fifth.

Sarah Bradley of Finn Valley was second (15:12) in the under-18 girls event, where Rosses AC’s Amy Greene placed fourth and Finn Valley’s Emer O’Brien came home in ninth.

Cranford AC’s in-form Caolan McFadden scooped a podium place in the under-16 boys race, finishing third. Letterkenny AC duo Philip McGee and Mark Galvin were fourth and fifth respectively.

Finn Valley’s Ciara Kerrigan (7th) and Cranford’s Miah Fletcher (10th) had top ten placings in the under-16 girls race.

There was a fascinating Donegal battle in the under-14 boys event, where Letterkenny AC pipped Finn Valley AC to the team gold, with just three points (46 to 49) to spare.

LAC were led by Rohan McMenamin’s excellent third place finish. McMenamin had strong back-up from Darragh Naughton (9th), Harry Shields (16th) and Finn Nolan (18th).

Finn Valley’s team of Odhran McBrearty (10th), Conor Gallagher (12th), Conor Lyons (13th) and Brian Lyons (14th) took the team silver with Donegal taking the county gold.

Letterkenny AC claimed team silver in the under-14 girls race, led by a strong run by Anna Russell in third and Emma Bonnar in fourth. Backed by Sophie Ellis and Cara McGonagle, LAC left with silvers.

Rosses AC were the under-12 boys gold medal winners and their team spurred Donegal to the county gold with Tristan Greene leading the charge in sixth. Evan Ward (14th), Jack McElroy (15th) and Odhran Lynch (16th) were the other scores.

Finn Valley took the under-12 team gold and also led Donegal to the county gold.

Niamh McGlinchey was third following a strong run and firm runs by Aoibhin McElhinney (5th), Amy McElchar (7th) and Andrea Reid (13th) saw them take the team honours.

It was a Finn Valley AC one-two in the under-10 girls where an excellent showing by Jasmine Barrett-Doherty saw her take the individual gold - the only Donegal person to win an individual gold on the day.

Caoimhe McElhinney of Finn Valley was second with Rhia Toner (6th) and Abbie Lyons (7th) finishing well.

Rosses AC were the under-10 girls silver medalists with Amelia McGee (10th), Molly Sharkey (13th), Naoise Sweeney (14th) and Enya Logue (15th) going strong.

Letterkenny AC took the under-10 team silver with Darragh Coyle coming third. Darragh McGuirk (5th), Darragh Duffy (19th) and Hugo Shields (37th) also scored.

Aidan Lynch (13th), John Brennan (20th), Rhys Ward (24th) and Harry Mulholland (41st) scored as Rosses AC won the under-10 team bronze.