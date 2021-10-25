Boxing - Five from Donegal through to Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 finals

Five Donegal boxers are assured of places in Thursday night’s finals of the Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 Championships.
The Championships take place from Tuesday-Thursday at the Station Centre in Omagh
There will be an all-Donegal final at Girl 2 41kgs with Raphoe ABC’s Georgia May Doherty taking on Carndonagh’s Megan Doherty.
Shaun Doohan of Dunfanaghy ABC goes head-to-head with Shane Duke (Dukes BC) in the Boy 1 final at 54kgs.
Leigh McGlinchey of Twin Towns meets Loughlainn Began (Sean Dorans) in the Boy 2 40kgs final.
St Bridget’s Clonmany’s Fintan Robinson awaits the winner of Jack Doherty (Star of the Sea) and Conor Whitehouse (Cookstown) in the Boy 2 50kgs final, with Robinson given a bye to the decider.
On Tuesday night, Gareth Doyle of Dunree faces Oakleaf’s Edward Reilly in a Boy 1 35kgs semi-final.
St Bridget’s Clonmany pair Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty are also in semi-final action. Grant takes on Tom Joyce (Two Castles) at Boy 2 54kgs and Doherty meets Nedas Smatuskas from Portadown at Boy 2 62kgs
In a Boy 2 38.5kgs semi, Caoimhin Connelly of Twin Towns is up against Ryan Grimley from Armagh.
On Wednesday night, Twin Towns’ Cathair Keenan clashes with Jay Fee of Two Castles in a Boy 2 41.5kgs semi.
Five Donegal boxers are assured of walkover wins: Taylor Parke (Raphoe, Boy 1 31kgs), Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs), David Tennyson (Dungloe, Boy 2 48kgs), Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s Clonmany, Boy 2 56kgs) and Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy, Boy 2 65kgs)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.