Boxing - Five from Donegal through to Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 finals

Five Donegal boxers are assured of places in Thursday night’s finals of the Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 Championships.

The Championships take place from Tuesday-Thursday at the Station Centre in Omagh

There will be an all-Donegal final at Girl 2 41kgs with Raphoe ABC’s Georgia May Doherty taking on Carndonagh’s Megan Doherty.

Shaun Doohan of Dunfanaghy ABC goes head-to-head with Shane Duke (Dukes BC) in the Boy 1 final at 54kgs.

Leigh McGlinchey of Twin Towns meets Loughlainn Began (Sean Dorans) in the Boy 2 40kgs final.

St Bridget’s Clonmany’s Fintan Robinson awaits the winner of Jack Doherty (Star of the Sea) and Conor Whitehouse (Cookstown) in the Boy 2 50kgs final, with Robinson given a bye to the decider.

On Tuesday night, Gareth Doyle of Dunree faces Oakleaf’s Edward Reilly in a Boy 1 35kgs semi-final.

St Bridget’s Clonmany pair Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty are also in semi-final action. Grant takes on Tom Joyce (Two Castles) at Boy 2 54kgs and Doherty meets Nedas Smatuskas from Portadown at Boy 2 62kgs

In a Boy 2 38.5kgs semi, Caoimhin Connelly of Twin Towns is up against Ryan Grimley from Armagh.

On Wednesday night, Twin Towns’ Cathair Keenan clashes with Jay Fee of Two Castles in a Boy 2 41.5kgs semi.

Five Donegal boxers are assured of walkover wins: Taylor Parke (Raphoe, Boy 1 31kgs), Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs), David Tennyson (Dungloe, Boy 2 48kgs), Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s Clonmany, Boy 2 56kgs) and Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy, Boy 2 65kgs)