26/10/2021

Big Island victory for Dylan Browne-McMonagle in Galway

Dylan Browne-McMonagle won at Galway on Monday.

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Dylan Browne-McMonagle claimed his latest win at Galway on Monday.

The Letterkenny jockey took 5/1 shot Big Island to victory in the KONE Handicap.

Browne-McMonagle was half-a-length clear on the John Feane-trained Big Island, pausing on in the closing stages to see off Cisco Disco (28/1).

It’s Browne-McMonagle’s second win from two on the four-year-old.

The win follows a pair of big-priced wins for the Donegal teenager for Joseph O’Brien on Friday and Saturday.

Browne-McMonagle won aboard O’Brien’s 7/1 chance Dilawara at Leopardstown on Saturday in the Treo Eile, Retraining Ireland's Racehorses Handicap.

Browne-McMonagle was a length ahead of Bonnyrigg (18/1) aboard the 7/1 shot having won on the 11/1 Baronial Pride the previous evening at Dundalk.

