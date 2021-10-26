Big Island victory for Dylan Browne-McMonagle in Galway

Dylan Browne-McMonagle won at Galway on Monday.
Dylan Browne-McMonagle claimed his latest win at Galway on Monday.
The Letterkenny jockey took 5/1 shot Big Island to victory in the KONE Handicap.
Browne-McMonagle was half-a-length clear on the John Feane-trained Big Island, pausing on in the closing stages to see off Cisco Disco (28/1).
It’s Browne-McMonagle’s second win from two on the four-year-old.
The win follows a pair of big-priced wins for the Donegal teenager for Joseph O’Brien on Friday and Saturday.
Browne-McMonagle won aboard O’Brien’s 7/1 chance Dilawara at Leopardstown on Saturday in the Treo Eile, Retraining Ireland's Racehorses Handicap.
Browne-McMonagle was a length ahead of Bonnyrigg (18/1) aboard the 7/1 shot having won on the 11/1 Baronial Pride the previous evening at Dundalk.
